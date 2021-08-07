RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Guide: Different ways to style leather

Temi Iwalaiye

Styling leather can be a bit difficult because you can move edgy to overly dramatic.

Cee C wearing leather pants
Cee C wearing leather pants

Leather is one of the edgiest and sexy pieces of clothing anyone can own and, that is why it is so important to know how to style it.

Leather can be artificial or gotten from animal skin but the most popular is the artificial leather.

We are taking cues from these fashionable women on how to style leather.

Leather pants are undeniably sexy. Try not to wear it when the sun is hot. A cool evening or when the weather is cold is the best time. Pair it with a cute top.

There are so many types of cute leather jumpsuits to wear, leather jumpsuits make you look like a cat woman.

Leather skirts are incredibly attractive and easy to style.

Nothing looks more badass than a leather jacket. It could worn as a leather jacket on leather pants or leather jacket on a gown.

Leathers gowns are recent additions and there is something equally sexy about it. Always keep it simple and choose a neutral color.

