Style Today Magazine welcomes Tonye Hart as new Style Editor

With a wealth of experience and an unerring eye for fashion, Tonye who is a fashion stylist, show producer, fashion and PR consultant is set to bring a fresh perspective to the feature of fashion in our esteemed publication.

Known for his innovative approach to style and keen sense of trends, Tonye Hart is poised to revolutionise the way we perceive and experience fashion in the magazine. His vision promises to push boundaries and set new standards, making Style Today an even more influential force in the world of style and fashion.

One of the highlights of Tonye's tenure as Style Editor is the unveiling of the magazine's first cover under his creative direction. Titled "EVOLVE," this cover is a testament to his commitment to showcasing the best of fashion and style. The cover features the iconic personalities of Port Harcourt: Tonye Briggs, Greatcool Ejekwu, and Urban Ese.

"We are thrilled to have Tonye Hart on board as our new Style Editor. His passion for fashion and his innovative approach to style align perfectly with the values of Style Today Magazine. We believe that Tonye will bring a fresh perspective and inspire our readers with his unique vision.''

This exciting development marks a new era for Style Today Magazine, as we continue to evolve and set new benchmarks in the world of fashion journalism.

About Style Today Magazine:

Style Today Magazine is a leading publication in the fashion and style industry, known for its cutting-edge coverage of trends, fashion shows, and profiles of influential figures in the world of style. With a dedicated team of editors, writers, and , Style Today Magazine continues to inspire and inform its readers about the ever-evolving world of fashion.

