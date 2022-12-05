RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Style Inspo: 5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Idia Aisien

Temi Iwalaiye

Slaying to work should be a lifestyle, but if you are out of ideas on the outfits to wear, we are here to give you much-needed inspiration.

Workwear looks inspired by Idia Aisien [Instagram]

We are drawing inspiration from Nigerian actress, Idia Aisien whose work wear style is truly emulating. Let’s do on a rundown of what you can wear all days of the week;

White and brown are two colours that always go together. A white turtle is always a good idea, pair it with flared or straight brown pants and you are good to go.

The white power suit is often a powerful combination, but of course, you won’t be jumping yellow buses if you are wearing white.

The silk shirt, jacket and flared pants, all in lilac. It’s soft, feminine and still screams boss lady, what’s not to love?

A blazer dress is always a great idea, take it from Idia.

End the week in a casual chiffon dress.

