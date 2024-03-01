ADVERTISEMENT
See how celebs glammed up for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

Take a look at the glitz and glamour of Nigerian celebrities at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn’s wedding.

Best dressed celebs at Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding [Instagram]
As expected, many Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrities were in attendance, all dressed to the nines. Here’s how they showed up at the wedding:

Eni channelled Obasanjo’s iconic Agbada moment. I love the length of the pants and the shoes.

This Nigerian broadcaster and actor showed up at the wedding in her rendition of the aso-ebi, with dramatic sleeves.

The former Miss Beautiful Girl in Nigeria was as beautiful as ever in a shoulder less straight gown; the ruffles on the bodice and the beading were perfect.

She went for a deconstructed, dramatic sleeve, and we have to give kudos to her tailor because she did an excellent job.

You know what they say about a couple that slays together? Apparently, they stay together. Veekee and her husband wore matching black outfits.

Josh wore a south-south wrapper and kaftan for the wedding. It was the outfit chosen for all the groom’s friends.

We are certainly excited about the union of two beautiful people from Ghana and Nigeria.

Temi Iwalaiye

