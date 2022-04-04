RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere: The cast members on classy outfits and those on tacky couture

Temi Iwalaiye

The stars of the show stepped out in style. Some looks were great, others not so good.

Iyabo, Chioma, Carolyn are the cast members of Real Housewives [Instagram]

The Real Housewives of Lagos is a new reality TV show on Showmax that basically mirrors the life of Lagos’ wives like other real housewives franchises.

Since fashion is a means of self-expression, people can dress however they want but no one should be forced to like a ridiculous outfit.

Of course, Tiannah styled herself in what looked like a ballgown with a Lion on it. If the theme was Bridgerton, it would have worked but why would a modern woman choose to wear that? It's definitely tacky.

The thing is Chioma Good Hair always slays so tell me why on this very important day, she decided to wear the tackiest outfit ever? It was too over-the-top, the execution of the outfit was so poor. Was she trying to look like a peacock? and that headgear was so unnecessary.

One of the best-dressed member of the cast at the premiere. She dazzled in the Matopedia atelier. Classy and beautiful.

Another tacky outfit that looks good with proper editing and lighting. What’s with these women and feathers? Heavy sigh.

Iyabo was a class act. That is how you look colourful, interesting and still classy.

We didn't get to see pictures of Laura Ikeji.

