Top 5 fashion designers of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

These are the fashion designers who were on top of their game this year.

These designers were our year's best

This year, some designers had an unending catalogue of clients, both celebrities and non-celebrities.

All you have to do is look at the creator credits of the most fascinating designs this year and, 'Voila! There they are, again.'

Tiwa's outfit was made by Xtrabrides [Instagram/XtrabridesLagos] Pulse Nigeria

Elegance, beauty, creativity and style. Xtrabrides Lagos most certainly had a lot of clients, especially brides and a lot of celebrities, this year and she delivered beautiful, breathtaking designs.

Ceo Luminee loves to make statement pieces [instagram/ceoluminee] Pulse Nigeria

Ceo Luminee has an unending list of celebrity clients from Mercy Johnson to Bobrisky. She seems to be the designer for those who want to make fashion statements.

Veekee James was a trend starter this yeat [instagram/veekeejames] Pulse Nigeria

Veekee James must have smiled to the bank many times this year because she also had an unending list of celeb clients.

It's not a stretch to believe she started the whole mesh and lace gowns trend we saw many female celebrities jump on over the course of the year.

Powede in Lady Biba [instagram/ladybiba] Pulse Nigeria

Lady Biba became a household name when it came to workwear and corporate attires with a teeming clientele of celebrities.

Their clothes were also featured in Netflix shows like King of Boys and Castle & Castle.

The Olu of Warri in Ugo Monye [instagram/ugomonye] Pulse Nigeria

Virtually all Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's outfits were made by Ugo Monye. For those who had no idea who he was, it was great publicity for him and his business.

He also made the outfits the new Olu of Warri used in his coronation photoshoots.

Some designers that deserve honorable mentions include Tubo, and 2207 by Tbally who also churned out some amazing designs and had plenty of clientele.

