Pulse List 2018: Best dressed male celebrities of 2018

It's been a long year of events, awards, red carpets and so on. There are many opportunities to shine and these men took those chances by the horns and impressed. Here is the Pulse List 2018 for the best dressed male celebrities of 2018.

These men consistently top the best-dressed lists and impress them with their looks. Whilst some may be unanimous, others have more alternative tastes that might take a bit of getting used to but certainly suit their personality and set new trends.

Take a look at the our best dressed male celebrities!

1. Ebuka

Ebuka is the undisputed male style icon in Nigeria . Year after year he tops best dressed lists and just when we think he’s done all he can do, he does even more. Ebuka is a quintessential gentleman and that’s reflected in his style. He knows how to put a unique spin on a classic look and come up with something completely unique.

This year’s BBNaija was a particular highlight for Ebuka who, week after week dazzled viewers with an array of fashionable fits by designers including Mai Atafo and Ugo Monye. Ebuka swerved effortlessly between suited and booted and traditional looks with the ease and confidence of a man who knows he looks good in anything.

2. Wizkid

Our very own starboy is quite the dresser. Constantly dripping in designer goods, Wizkid is a man who knows his labels. His style is a mixture of streetwear and luxury and he merges the two seamlessly.

It’s been amazing to watch his style evolve over the years and as he comes into his own as a global superstar, he does so with his image too. Ugo Mozie is the man credited with Wizkid’s style upgrade. The Nigerian stylist and designer who is based in LA, is behind some of Wizkid’s most iconic looks and is the one who has turned our starboy, into a man.

3. Burna Boy

Burna Boy has had quite the year. The artist is riding high off his back to back hit songs and release of his latest album ‘Outside’. Burna Boy’s style has always been alternative but this year, he’s really stepped his image up a year and come into his own as an artist.

Burna Boy has always marched to the beat of his own drum and that is reflected in the clothes he chooses. From clashing tie-dye prints to heavy duty leather trousers, you never know what to expect from the ‘Ye’ crooner. Burna’s impact is so much so that the looks from his London tour were chronicled in Vogue as the magazine shed a spotlight on his unique aesthetic. Praise indeed!

4. Bayo Oke-Lawal

The genius behind Orange Culture, Bayo Oke-Lawal is a style icon in his own right. Having taken his label from next level to next level, Bayo himself has also evolved in his sense of style. The ethos of the OC brand, it’s refreshing approach to menswear, extends to Bayo’s personal style.

He has a unique ability to subvert the rigidity of traditional menswear and his style is fluid and multifaceted. His Instagram page is the perfect anthology of all his looks and shows off his bright, vibrant and and flattering styles.

5. Adekunle Gold

Everyone’s favourite crooner Adekunle Gold has a very relaxed and hedonistic approach to fashion, often looking to combine comfort with style. His look is very afrocentric with a focus on traditional prints and patterns with a modern edge.

In a discussion with Pulse, Adekunle’s stylist, Donald Onugba said, "Adekunle Gold is very particular about his brand and tends to appear grand at all times, be it on stage or for his music videos.I just try to make good designs that I feel will look grand on him and get matching accessories to complete the look I envisaged."