Patricia makes a fashion statement, launches inspiring new merch collection 'Moonphonic'

There’s nothing more exciting than walking around with a merch design that you’re proud of and showcases your personality.

With an intimate understanding of what the customers and the general public deem as good design and quality branding, Patricia embarked on a journey that has resulted in the release of a new wave of merch designs that ticks all the right fashion boxes.

The new Patricia merch suits people with different fashion tastes, style expectations, and exists in various sizes.

The new Patricia merch can be described as trendy, vibrant, sophisticated, and absolutely inspiring.

This is not a surprising move, as Patricia Technologies is more than just a business, but a group of young innovators, future-forward thinkers, and fashion trendsetters who aren’t afraid to create trends and disrupt the status quo in every and any sector.

This is evident in the brand’s popular mantra “DO THE MOST”, which defines what they do, how they work and play as well the family orientation that guides every aspect of their business.

The new merch collection was created to embody this culture, it is about bold designs, proper presentation, and outstanding quality.

The new Patricia merch collections and designs were first featured on the ongoing season 6 of the BIG BROTHER NAIJA reality TV show on Saturday, 21st August 2021, as the housemates prepared for the Patricia task.

The merchandise ranges from hoodies to t-shirts, joggers, face caps, winter jackets, socks, kiddies wear, and lots more.

Since the unveiling of the merch, demands have been flying off the shelves.

Fashion lovers, customers, and others interested can now place orders of their favorite designs, colors, and category.

Shop now for the new Patricia merch on their Flutterwave store and it will be delivered to your doorstep.

To order, follow these steps:

Step 1: Select the product you want to buy.

Step 2: Input the quantity and it will be automatically added to your cart

Step 3: Click on the cart icon and the pop-up will show everything on your cart, then click continue.

Step 4: Fill in your accurate delivery/shipping details and click on place order.

Step 5: Select your payment option.

Step 6: Follow the prompt and voila, you're all set!