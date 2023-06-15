Our favourite celebrity outfits from 'The Flash' premiere
Nigerian celebrities showed out for the premiere of the new DC movie.
The theme of the night was laid back yet classy. Many actors and influencers were in attendance. Here are our favourite looks:
Gbubemi Ejeye
The actress stole the night with her simple, all-black look, proving that less is indeed more.
Simi Drey
The media personality pulled through looking chic with embellished tights and a matching bag.
Eronini Osinachim
The popular influencer turned up looking flashy in all red.
Khosi
The reality TV star looked gorgeous in her beautiful dress and shoes.
Eso Dike
The actor kept it simple and casual in a blue look paired with white shoes.
