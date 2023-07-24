Nook International Fashion Weekend unveils a spectacular celebration of global style and creativity

With a commitment to celebrating diversity, innovation, and craftsmanship, this year’s event promises to be an extraordinary extravaganza of style and creativity.

Taking place from 9th to 11th February 2024 in the heart of Port Harcourt, Nook International Fashion Weekend will gather renowned fashion designers, emerging talent, fashion influencers, buyers, and global media under one roof.

The event will serve as a platform to foster connections, inspire collaboration, and present the latest trends that will shape the fashion landscape.

Highlights of Nook International Fashion Weekend include:

* Grand Runway Shows: Prepare to be enthralled as international fashion powerhouses and rising stars take the stage to showcase their exceptional collections. From avant-garde creations to ready-to-wear masterpieces, the runway shows will be a stunning display of sartorial brilliance.

* Designer Showrooms: Step into a world of elegance and innovation as esteemed designers and luxury brands unveil their latest creations. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with designers, explore their collections up close, and experience the craftsmanship that goes into each garment.

* Panel Discussions and Industry Talks: Gain insights into the fashion industry’s inner workings through engaging panel discussions and talks by industry leaders. Discover the latest trends, learn about sustainable practices, and explore the future of fashion.

* Emerging Talent Showcase: Celebrating the next generation of fashion designers, the Emerging Talent Showcase will provide a platform for young and promising creatives to present their unique vision. Witness the birth of new trends and witness the fashion industry’s future stars.

* Networking Opportunities: Nook International Fashion Weekend is an unparalleled networking hub, facilitating connections between industry professionals, designers, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts. Participants can forge collaborations and create business opportunities.

Our goal Is to redefine fashion by promoting decency in dressing and also using the NOOK brand to bring together all well meaning fashion enthusiasts to an annual or biannual fashion event through advocacy, partnerships, promotions, sponsorships and training of fashion entrepreneurs.