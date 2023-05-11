The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour

Temi Iwalaiye

The new show, "Victoria's Secret World Tour," would assemble a cast of international 20 female creators from four cities across the world and five of them are Nigerians.

These Nigerian women will feature in Victoria's Secret tour [Instagram]

These creators will all create collections using Victoria's Secret resources; the documentary will document the behind-the-scenes creation of each collection.

Bubu Ogisi is a Lagos-based fashion designer who uses a lot of African textiles for her designs. Korty EO is a YouTube video creator, Eloghosa Osunde is a writer and multidisciplinary artist. Ashley Okoli is a stylist, designer, creative director and influencer, and Wavy the Creator is an artiste and all-around creative.

This comes at a period when inclusivity is important, Victoria's Secrets were the number one name when it came to lingerie but all that got eroded because many people believed presented a toxic version of beauty - perfectly slim women - called Victoria's Secret angels.

The world is moving and moved on to more diverse brands like Rihanna's, Savage x Fenty with lingerie for people of all sizes, Kim Kardashian's, Skim which is worth $3 billion and even Lizzo’s body shape brand, Yetty.

In addition to rebrands, Victoria's Secret has attempted to be more inclusive hence their new tour. They also replaced the Angels with the VS Collective members, like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Megan Rapinoe, extending its size range and creating items like maternity bras.

Temi Iwalaiye

ADVERTISEMENT

