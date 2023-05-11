Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour

These creators will all create collections using Victoria's Secret resources; the documentary will document the behind-the-scenes creation of each collection.

Bubu Ogisi is a Lagos-based fashion designer who uses a lot of African textiles for her designs. Korty EO is a YouTube video creator, Eloghosa Osunde is a writer and multidisciplinary artist. Ashley Okoli is a stylist, designer, creative director and influencer, and Wavy the Creator is an artiste and all-around creative.

This comes at a period when inclusivity is important, Victoria's Secrets were the number one name when it came to lingerie but all that got eroded because many people believed presented a toxic version of beauty - perfectly slim women - called Victoria's Secret angels.

The world is moving and moved on to more diverse brands like Rihanna's, Savage x Fenty with lingerie for people of all sizes, Kim Kardashian's, Skim which is worth $3 billion and even Lizzo’s body shape brand, Yetty.