Nigerian designers behind L’Enchanteur shortlisted for CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Soull and Dynasty Ogun are the designers behind the jewellery and clothing brand, L’Enchanteur.

This year’s cohort is part of the 20th anniversary of the fund, one of the most prestigious in the world of fashion.

This milestone year’s group of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists reflects the creativity and diversity of American design, from women’s and men’s sportswear to eveningwear and semi-precious, fashion and ethical jewelry,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which organises the fund in partnership with Vogue magazine said in a press release.

ALSO READ: #MetGala 2024: Ranking the top 10 most beautiful dresses

What better way to celebrate the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s 20th year than with this year’s group of finalists, who perfectly represent the creativity and ambition of American fashion today? Every year the finalists thrill and surprise us as we get to know them, and the class of 2024 will, I am sure, be no different,Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director, Vogue said.

Other Nigerian designers that have been shortlisted include Taofeek Abijako, who is the brains behind the brand, Head of State. L’Enchanteur has cultivated a following among A-list celebrities including Jay-Z, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.

According to Vogue, “The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established in 2003 to help support the next generation of emerging American designers. Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez were the first-ever recipients of the awards carving a path for designers like Joseph Altuzarra (2011 winner), Jennifer Fisher (2012 finalist), Telfar (2017 winner), Bode’s Emily Adams Bode Aujla (2018 runner-up), Christopher John Rogers (2019 winner), and last year’s winner Melitta Baumeister, to follow in their footsteps.”

Other shortlisted designers this year include, Presley Oldham, Phipps by Spencer Phipps, 5000 by Taylor Thompson, Jane Wade, and Wiederhoeft by Jackson Wiederhoeft.

ALSO READ: 7 old African hairstyles that are coming back in vogue

The winner of the fund will be announced later in the year and will receive $300,000. Two runners-up will each be awarded $100,000.

