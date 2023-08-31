ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos First Lady, others grace maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos

Maiden edition of Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos [MBGL]
The pageant showcased not only the exquisite charm and elegance of Lagos women but also their dedication to promoting tourism and environmental awareness.

The grand event saw the crowning of the MBGLAGOS Queen 2023, the captivating Abimbolu Adebolawa, who brilliantly represented the Egbeda region.

Accompanying her on this remarkable journey are the titleholders of MBGLAGOS Enterprise and MBGLAGOS Hospitality, namely Nkiruka Comfort representing Ajah and Alagbe Bisola representing Idumota, respectively.

Distinguished guests were graced with the presence of the honourable First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwoolu, who served as the Guest of Honour.

The event also welcomed a constellation of notable personalities, including fashion icon Yomi Casual, entrepreneur Adetoun Onajobi, musical sensation Sexy Steel, talented actor Kazeem of Gangs of Lagos fame, Olarotimi Fakunle, and the renowned travel enthusiast, Martins Olanigan.

The pageant's rewards were nothing short of exceptional. The winners were bestowed with the privilege of an all-expenses-paid trip to the captivating country of Rwanda, courtesy of RwandAir and Ajala.ng.

In addition, the Queen and titleholders were awarded scholarships of 100% and 80% respectively, courtesy UNICAF, setting them on a path of continuous growth and empowerment. The prizes also included substantial cash rewards, further highlighting the commitment of MBGLAGOS to the advancement of young women.

Abiodun Ayorinde, the visionary convener of MBGL, underscored the pageant's 2023 theme. He reiterated the importance of raising awareness about climate change and showcasing the incredible tourism potential of Lagos.

The event served as a platform for young women not only to exhibit their beauty and talents but also to engage with vital issues affecting our planet.

The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos 2023 beauty pageant stands as a remarkable testament to the fusion of glamour, culture, and environmental responsibility.

With its emphasis on empowering young women and advocating for climate action, the event continues to set a shining example for the region and beyond.

