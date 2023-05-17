Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine
Martha Stewart proves age is just a number as she strikes sexy poses for Sports Illustrated as their oldest cover girl.
Sports Illustrated is an American magazine famous for its incredibly sexy and famous cover girls.
The magazine wrote that Martha Stewart is "the very definition of 'influencer,'" because of her many magazines, shows, books, products and followers.
She is famous for her cooking recipes, lifestyle hacks and her show, the Martha Stewart Show.
Martha Stewart was excited about her Sports Illustrated cover. She captioned her Instagram post with these words, "I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in."
Transgender singer, Kim Petras, Actress, Megan Fox, and Model, Brooks Nader were also cover girls for this issue.
