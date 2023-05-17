The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Temi Iwalaiye

Martha Stewart proves age is just a number as she strikes sexy poses for Sports Illustrated as their oldest cover girl.

Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Instagram/marthastewart]
Martha Stewart on the cover of Sports Illustrated [Instagram/marthastewart]

Recommended articles

Sports Illustrated is an American magazine famous for its incredibly sexy and famous cover girls.

The magazine wrote that Martha Stewart is "the very definition of 'influencer,'" because of her many magazines, shows, books, products and followers.

She is famous for her cooking recipes, lifestyle hacks and her show, the Martha Stewart Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Stewart was excited about her Sports Illustrated cover. She captioned her Instagram post with these words, "I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in."

Transgender singer, Kim Petras, Actress, Megan Fox, and Model, Brooks Nader were also cover girls for this issue.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chika Ike stuns at Cannes Film Festival in France

Chika Ike stuns at Cannes Film Festival in France

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

Meet the oldest cover girl of Sports Illustrated magazine

5 world records that are almost impossible to break

5 world records that are almost impossible to break

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

Who wore it best? Nengi and Tacha dress up like Nicki Minaj

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

Satisfy your taste buds this May with Domino's awoof price slash

5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

5 funniest Nigerian records in Guinness Book of World Records

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

Zikoko organises second edition of Hertitude, a women-only party

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

'The first 6 hours were the toughest for me' - Hilda Baci speaks on record-breaking feat

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

5 Guinness World Records that are relatively easy to break

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Former cooking record holder, Chef Lata Tondon says ‘Wait for Guinness to officially announce if the record is broken or not'

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

This week's best picture on Instagram

This week's best celebrity picture on Instagram

Yvonne and Chioma Ikokwu face off [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

Nigerian celebrities and their stylists [Instagram]

Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

These Nigerian women will feature in Victoria's Secret tour [Instagram]

Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour