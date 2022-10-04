RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Let's take a minute to appreciate Bella Okagbue's finale outfit

Temi Iwalaiye

Even though Bella Okagbue didn’t win the cash prize, her finale outfit was a winner.

Bella's finale outfit [Instagram]
Bella's finale outfit [Instagram]

The Big Brother Naija show ended this Sunday and the finalists were Phyna, Byrann, Adekunle, Bella, Chi Chi and Daniella. With Phyna emerging as the winner, Byrann, the first runner up and Bella, the second runner-up.

These housemates were presented with outfits by Big Brother but Bella already came finale ready in her own outfit.

There were so many things to love about Bella’s finale outfit and seeing the professionally taken picture just made us fall in love with it more.

The intricacy of the sleeves was awe-inspiring as it looked like a separate structure on its own.

She chose a ponytail for the finale but we wished she had stuck to the wig. All in all, we are ready for whatever fashion Bella has in store for us.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

