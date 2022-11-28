RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga's brand ambassador, criticizes the company for its use of child porn themes in its recent ads

Temi Iwalaiye

Kim penned down her thoughts on the child porn debacle on her Instagram stories.

Kim alongside the troubling Balenciaga campaign [Twitter]
Following the troubling pictures of subliminal child pornography messages in Balenciaga’s latest campaign, Kim Kardashian who is Balenciaga’s brand ambassador is taking a stand and finally speaking out. She does this after people online repeatedly asked her to call out the company.

Kim is a mother of four children she had with her ex-husband Kanye West. She took to her Instagram stories to say, “I have been quiet for the past few days not because I haven’t been disgusted or outraged by recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to the team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four children, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of our children must be held with the highest regard and any attempt to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period.”

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should never have happened to begin with - and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

