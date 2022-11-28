Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga's brand ambassador, criticizes the company for its use of child porn themes in its recent ads

Kim is a mother of four children she had with her ex-husband Kanye West. She took to her Instagram stories to say, “I have been quiet for the past few days not because I haven’t been disgusted or outraged by recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to the team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

“As a mother of four children, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of our children must be held with the highest regard and any attempt to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period.”