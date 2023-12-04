How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

Mayorkun

Mayorkun was not just the regular "certified loner" performing at this year's Pulse Fiesta. He graced the eager audience with show stopping performances of his popular tracks. And the crowd in turn came through with the vibes to match his high energy, gyrating to the rhythms of his hit, Holy Father. The Mayor of Lay-Lay got so into it that his fancy jacket came off! And the audience was there for all the vibes.

Skales

S-to-the-K said that he was coming to Pulse Fiesta with great vibes and he delivered! With his performance came nostalgia as he sang some of his timeless songs like Mukulu and Shake Body. And true to form he had the crowd vibing, shaking and grooving to his jams.

Spyro

No need to ask, "Who's your guy?" because we already know "na only Spyro walahi." And he showed the crowd exactly why he is their guy during his time at the bubbling Pulse Fiesta. The rising star was so hyped that he pledged a whopping sum of ₦200,00 to a lucky fiesta-goer.

Olakira

Everyone at Pulse Fiesta last weekend sure wanted to hop in Olakira's Maseratti during his performance of the catchy song. From his singing, to the ad lib and the melody, the crowd was wowed all through.

CDQ

Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name CDQ, also sprinkled the crowd with a hint of nostalgia, performing his hit Nowo E Soke.

Dice Alice

