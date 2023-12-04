ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

We at Pulse have started Detty December on the right foot and we partied with our faves into the night.

Mayorkun of Lay Lay had a show stopping performance at Pulse Fiesta 2023
Mayorkun of Lay Lay had a show stopping performance at Pulse Fiesta 2023

Recommended articles

Mayorkun was not just the regular "certified loner" performing at this year's Pulse Fiesta. He graced the eager audience with show stopping performances of his popular tracks. And the crowd in turn came through with the vibes to match his high energy, gyrating to the rhythms of his hit, Holy Father. The Mayor of Lay-Lay got so into it that his fancy jacket came off! And the audience was there for all the vibes.

Mayorkun really got our audience bubbling
Mayorkun really got our audience bubbling Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

S-to-the-K said that he was coming to Pulse Fiesta with great vibes and he delivered! With his performance came nostalgia as he sang some of his timeless songs like Mukulu and Shake Body. And true to form he had the crowd vibing, shaking and grooving to his jams.

No need to ask, "Who's your guy?" because we already know "na only Spyro walahi." And he showed the crowd exactly why he is their guy during his time at the bubbling Pulse Fiesta. The rising star was so hyped that he pledged a whopping sum of ₦200,00 to a lucky fiesta-goer.

Spyro brought all the vibes
Spyro brought all the vibes Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone at Pulse Fiesta last weekend sure wanted to hop in Olakira's Maseratti during his performance of the catchy song. From his singing, to the ad lib and the melody, the crowd was wowed all through.

Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name CDQ, also sprinkled the crowd with a hint of nostalgia, performing his hit Nowo E Soke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dice Alice did not disappoint during his performance as well, especially when singing his track Alakori which the crowd vibed to.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

Raising a Toast to the true Orijinals: Orijin unveils new limited edition packs this festive season

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

Why reverse cowgirl is the world’s most dangerous sex position

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Beyond the runway: Lush hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week's 10th edition

Beyond the runway: Lush hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week's 10th edition

Escudo Rojo introduces Luminoso Wine in spectacular launch event

Escudo Rojo introduces Luminoso Wine in spectacular launch event

Bikiya Graham-Douglas continues to promote African Arts & Culture with Beeta Arts Festival (BAF)

Bikiya Graham-Douglas continues to promote African Arts & Culture with Beeta Arts Festival (BAF)

Spices, Stories and Surprises: Detailed look at vibrant African Food & Drinks Festival Abuja

Spices, Stories and Surprises: Detailed look at vibrant African Food & Drinks Festival Abuja

Make this no-yeast bread with only 3 ingredients

Make this no-yeast bread with only 3 ingredients

What is a Jacob's ladder piercing? It's pretty extreme

What is a Jacob's ladder piercing? It's pretty extreme

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Women have different types of butts [istockphoto]

5 kinds of butts and clothes that fit them

Beyond the runway: Lush hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week's 10th edition

Beyond the runway: Lush hair steals the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week's 10th edition

Get ready to kick it up, a notch at Sneakerfest 2023

Get ready to kick it up, a notch at Sneakerfest 2023

Mayorkun of Lay Lay had a show stopping performance at Pulse Fiesta 2023

How your favourite artistes showed up at Pulse Fiesta 2023