How to turn heads this summer? Take advantage of the Ashluxury summer sale

But what’s a perfect summer without the perfect fit? Boring!

Pulse Nigeria

Whether you are crashing a party at Good Beach, trying to hit that EDM (Electronic Dance Music) Party, or even having a small candlelight dinner by one of the Box mall Beach restaurants, you definitely want to show off and turn heads in the right outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Luckily, you are spoilt for choice because Ashluxury is having an end-of-season sale with a variety of the most sought-after designer brands in the world, all going for up to 70% off. Casablanca, Rhude, Coperni, Daily Paper, Even Nike! All are up with just limited stock available.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Are you scared that your style may not be covered? Fret not! From alté sci-fi dystopian sunglasses to luxury bejewelled dainty bags to a romantic dinner dress. Clubwear, dazzling accessories, sneakers and even silky luxury fabrics for the beach are not left out, all available in limited stock.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

What a steal! Nobody runs a summer sale like Ashluxury. Now rush to the website www.ashluxury.com or visit their shop floor if you are worried about wrong sizing: 21b Admiralty Way, Lekki.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

---