news

Zainab Balogun was a vision at the premiere for her latest movie Sylvia. The actress set the tone for premiere style in a Muse Factory outfit. Here's how to slay at a movie premiere like Zainab Balogun.

Nigerian actress, model and television presenter Zainab Balogun who is best known for her role in the movie ‘The Wedding Party’ as the erratic wedding planner ‘Wonu’, is also known for her stylish and eclectic style.

The beautiful entertainer, who recently got married to her sweetheart Dikko, looked every inch the movie star as she stepped out for the premiere of her latest movie, Sylvia.

The actress teased fans earlier in the day with a glimpse of her outfit and her gorgeous hair and makeup. Fresh from Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz's traditional wedding , the actress did a quick change and looked spectacular, just in time to debut her film Slyvia.

Finally, Zainab showed us the full look and she looked sensational in a blue hi-lo top and a pair of flattering glittery pants. She paired it with a pair of sky high baby blue heels and a matching clutch bag.

We love seeing Zainab play with styles and colour and this one was definitely a hit. This outfit is red carpet inspiration for sure!