Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Kemi Lala Akindoju & Chef Fregz are getting married!

Kemi Lala Akindoju Actress, Chef Fregz will tie the knot soon; release pre-wedding pictures!

Kemi Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz have confirmed their relationship and readiness to become husband and wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kemi Lala Akindoju is getting married and it's to Chef Fregz play Kemi Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz have confirmed their relationship and readiness to begin a family together as husband and wife. (Instagram)

Kemi Lala Akindoju is getting married and it's to celebrity chef, Chef Fregz.

The Nollywood actress made this known in her Instagram post on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

The couple have been dating for a while without attracting public attention to their relationship until now.

Though few friends are in the know, the couple confirmed their relationship and readiness to begin a family together as husband and wife.

I'm ready forever - Kemi Lala Akindoju tells Chef Fregz

In her post, she wrote, " Better than I was, More than I am, Ecstatic about who WE are becoming. ....the one with whom I shall fulfill purpose. OritseGbubemi Fregene I'm ready for forever  #Àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́Olúwa"

ALSO READ: Lala Akindoju to perform her one-woman stage play "Naked"

Thanks for seeing the man in me - Chef Fregz tells Lala

Replying his soon-to-be bride, Chef Fregz, who is born OritseGbubemi Fregene said, "One day changed everything. One day is changing everything. You are my testimony.You are my new song. My bassline of life. You are the what Grace did for me.

ALSO READ: Celebrity chef features on CNN's 'African Voices'
You are the beautiful I could finally hold. Biggest Proof that God stays mindful of me because of His reckless and Unending Love. That his Love is all around. Never letting me go... Thank you for taking a chance on this boy and seeing the man in him.
@lalaakindoju let's go and conquer!"

 

BellaNaija reports that the couple will be hosting friends and family to their traditional wedding today, September 16, 2018, in Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hearbullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a man would do only if he truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

Joke Silva Actress announces son's wedding on Instagram!
Mo'Cheddah Artiste, boyfriend to wed today, May 30, 2018!
Ali Nuhu Nollywood star celebrates 15th wedding anniversary
Idris Elba Actor pops the question to girlfriend Sabrina after vowing to never get married again
Funky Mallam Actor marries for the 2nd time in 3 years
Kenneth Okolie Actor gets hitched in star-studded ceremony
John Dumelo More photos from actor's traditional marriage
John Dumelo Ghanaian actor weds fiancée traditionally [Photos]
Wedding Anniversary Hafiz Oyetoro shares rag-to-riches love story after 15 years of marriage
Charly Boy Media personality gives daughter out in marriage

Relationships & Weddings

The touch choice to make - money or fantastic sex?
Relationships If you want to be celibate, don't date these guys
Best way to propose to your bae - and get a yes
Pulse Weddings Best way to propose to your bae - and get a yes!
Happy couple smiling into each other's faces
Love & Romance 5 dating tips for every shy woman
Peter & Yomola met in Kaduna, moved to Nevada before sealing their love with a traditional Yoruba wedding.
Pulse Weddings Happy pictures from Peter, Yomola's traditional ceremony