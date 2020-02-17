Nollywood icon Funke Akindele-Bello was among the stars that attended the premiere of Nollywood film Who's The Boss.
The Nollywood film by Inkblot premiered on Sunday, February 17, 2020 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki Lagos with Akindele-Bello who was one of the stars in the movie in attendance.
Popularly known as 'Jenifa' the Nollywood actress turned up like a boss in this shimmering green peplum jumpsuit with extra detailing by the sleeve made by Xtra Bride Lagos.
The likes of Sharon Ooja, Michelle Dede, Ini Dima-Okojie, among others were also present at the premiere and everyone present showed that they are all bosses.
1. Omoni Oboli
The 41 year old actress look good in this long fitted mustard color one strap gown with a very large detailing by the sleeve from Luminee couture.
2. Sharon Ooja
Sharon Ooja wore this stunning hounds-tooth black and white two piece suit with made by SOMO by Somo and she looked a boss chic in the outfit.
3. Bisola Aiyeola
The Ex BBN star graced the red carpet in a custom suit by SOMO by Somo with beads detailing by the tip of the blazer and she absolutely looked stunning in this fit.
4. Ini Dima-Okojie
The 29 year old actress slayed the boss chic look on the red carpet, looking like she is ready to take the world in this red hot pepper thigh-high slit fit by Adey Soile.
5. Damilare Kuku
The 'Love is War' star looked so classy and elegant on the red carpet in this purple deep neck plunge two piece by Flat17 Studio.
6. Jemima Osunde
Jemima never disappoints on the red carpet and this time around she gave us a million and one reasons to love her even more as she answered to the question 'Who's The Boss' in this white low back shirt and glittery wide leg pants by House of Julyet Peters, giving us all the fashion inspiration we might need.
7. Munirat Antoinette Lecky
Popularly known as Anto, the Big brother 2018 housemate, gave us more than enough reasons to rock cape outfits as she look elegant in this long black cape top matched with a white and black striped pants by Youdii
8. Lilian Afegbai
Who would have thought that black and oink could look so good and elegant. Lilian did not come to play for the premiere of 'Who's The Boss' as her outfit confirmed that. Looking a boss in this black and extravagant pink sleeves detailing fit by Julyet Peters.
9. Linda Osifo
The Nigerian actress and TV host, Linda Osifo, looking so chic and classy and made us green in envy in this emerald green peplum suit by Julyet Peters.
10. Lota Chukwu in LadyBeellionaire Luxury
The 'Ajoche' star made monochrome look so easy to rock in this hot red piece from LadyBeellionaire Luxury.