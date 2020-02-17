Nollywood icon Funke Akindele-Bello was among the stars that attended the premiere of Nollywood film Who's The Boss.

The Nollywood film by Inkblot premiered on Sunday, February 17, 2020 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX, Lekki Lagos with Akindele-Bello who was one of the stars in the movie in attendance.

Popularly known as 'Jenifa' the Nollywood actress turned up like a boss in this shimmering green peplum jumpsuit with extra detailing by the sleeve made by Xtra Bride Lagos.

Funke Akindele Bello at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

The likes of Sharon Ooja, Michelle Dede, Ini Dima-Okojie, among others were also present at the premiere and everyone present showed that they are all bosses.

1. Omoni Oboli

The 41 year old actress look good in this long fitted mustard color one strap gown with a very large detailing by the sleeve from Luminee couture.

Omoni Oboli at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

2. Sharon Ooja

Sharon Ooja wore this stunning hounds-tooth black and white two piece suit with made by SOMO by Somo and she looked a boss chic in the outfit.

Who's The Boss movie premiere

3. Bisola Aiyeola

The Ex BBN star graced the red carpet in a custom suit by SOMO by Somo with beads detailing by the tip of the blazer and she absolutely looked stunning in this fit.

Bisola Aiyeola at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

4. Ini Dima-Okojie

The 29 year old actress slayed the boss chic look on the red carpet, looking like she is ready to take the world in this red hot pepper thigh-high slit fit by Adey Soile.

Ini Dima-Okojie at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

5. Damilare Kuku

The 'Love is War' star looked so classy and elegant on the red carpet in this purple deep neck plunge two piece by Flat17 Studio.

Damilare Kuku at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

6. Jemima Osunde

Jemima never disappoints on the red carpet and this time around she gave us a million and one reasons to love her even more as she answered to the question 'Who's The Boss' in this white low back shirt and glittery wide leg pants by House of Julyet Peters, giving us all the fashion inspiration we might need.

Jemima Osunde at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

7. Munirat Antoinette Lecky

Popularly known as Anto, the Big brother 2018 housemate, gave us more than enough reasons to rock cape outfits as she look elegant in this long black cape top matched with a white and black striped pants by Youdii

Munirat Antoinette Lecky at Who's The Boss movie premiere

8. Lilian Afegbai

Who would have thought that black and oink could look so good and elegant. Lilian did not come to play for the premiere of 'Who's The Boss' as her outfit confirmed that. Looking a boss in this black and extravagant pink sleeves detailing fit by Julyet Peters.

Lilian Afegbai at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

9. Linda Osifo

The Nigerian actress and TV host, Linda Osifo, looking so chic and classy and made us green in envy in this emerald green peplum suit by Julyet Peters.

Linda Osifo at the Who's The Boss movie premiere

10. Lota Chukwu in LadyBeellionaire Luxury

The 'Ajoche' star made monochrome look so easy to rock in this hot red piece from LadyBeellionaire Luxury.