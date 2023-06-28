ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

Temi Iwalaiye

Outfits from Ghanaian fashion house, Christie Brown were spotted in a new Netflix movie, 'A Perfect Find'.

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union in Christie Brown outfit [Instagram]
Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union in Christie Brown outfit [Instagram]

Recommended articles

Christie Brown created an array of stunning outfits worn in the movie, including a white asymmetrical gown with a cinched waist, a beautiful brown midi dress donned by Gabrielle Union, and blue pants worn by a fellow co-star.

Aisha Ayensu the creative director of Christie Brown took to her Instagram to appreciate the costume designer and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank YOU to costume designer Amit Gajawani for your intentionality in your choices; thank you to Gab Union and the entire production team for championing the use of African fashion brands; and last but not least, Showroom Etc for your representation, management of the process, brokering this opportunity, and making this all happen."

Gabrielle Union is a big supporter of African fashion, she even collaborated with Nigerian designer Banke Kuku last year.

lAlso, dast year, Nigerian designer, Andrea Iyamah’s swimsuit was featured in Netflix’s 'Knives Out: A Glass Onion Story'.

African designers are taking centre stage globally, and it’s beautiful to see

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Stop asking your girl for body count, you don't need to know

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Here's why sleeping with your phone in bed can affect your health

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix film featured outfits made by Ghanaian designer

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

10 slangs only a Nigerian can understand [Pulse List]

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Meet the Himba tribe that offers free sex to guests and doesn't bath

Explore the Cold Stone Eid Special, energize and the love it offers!!!

Explore the Cold Stone Eid Special, energize and the love it offers!!!

5 celebrities who have nailed the Northern Belle aesthetic

5 celebrities who have nailed the Northern Belle aesthetic

Coca-Cola System, partners fight waste pollution through Annual Beach Cleanup exercise

Coca-Cola System, partners fight waste pollution through Annual Beach Cleanup exercise

5 essential tips to boost your daily productivity and health

5 essential tips to boost your daily productivity and health

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The best and worst dressed housemates at the reunion [Instagram]

BBNaija Reunion: The best and worst dressed at Level Up second episode

Best-dressed celebs at the BET Awards [Gettyimages]

The best-dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Dahmola and Enioluwa in similar outfits [Instagram]

Who wore it best? Enioluwa and Dahmola challenge masculine norms, wear similar skirts