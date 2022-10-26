American actress, Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian Designer, Banke Kuku

According to the caption posted by Gabrielle Union and Banke Kuku “A collection inspired by two women in love with all things fashion and African. Gabrielle has decided to launch something memorable in celebration of her 50th birthday and It's such an honour to have worked with her on this.”
American Actress Gabrielle Union is collaborating with Nigerian fashion designer, Banke Kuku and Nyandcompany for the distribution of the collection.
Gabriella is very excited to work with Banke Kuku, “I've been a fan for so long, and to get to collab on something that we can share with everyone is so huge, the materials are so luxe and beautiful. It's the only way I should be bringing in my 50th draped in luxurious and beautiful prints.”
Banke’s fabrics are adire-print lookalike loungewear, where comfort is optimized. It’s an important collaboration in African fashion, and it places it on a global stage.
