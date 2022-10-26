RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

American actress, Gabrielle Union collaborates with Nigerian Designer, Banke Kuku

Temi Iwalaiye

American Actress Gabrielle Union is collaborating with Nigerian fashion designer, Banke Kuku and Nyandcompany for the distribution of the collection.

Banke Kuku and Gabrielle Union [Thisday/Instagram]
Banke Kuku and Gabrielle Union [Thisday/Instagram]

According to the caption posted by Gabrielle Union and Banke KukuA collection inspired by two women in love with all things fashion and African. Gabrielle has decided to launch something memorable in celebration of her 50th birthday and It's such an honour to have worked with her on this.”

Read Also

Gabriella is very excited to work with Banke Kuku, “I've been a fan for so long, and to get to collab on something that we can share with everyone is so huge, the materials are so luxe and beautiful. It's the only way I should be bringing in my 50th draped in luxurious and beautiful prints.”

Banke’s fabrics are adire-print lookalike loungewear, where comfort is optimized. It’s an important collaboration in African fashion, and it places it on a global stage.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

