RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Friendship slay: 5 pictures on Instagram we love

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Friends who stay together, slay together.

Friends who slay together stay together [Instagram]
Friends who slay together stay together [Instagram]

Friendship makes life worth living. Having the right people around you to help and encourage you can be one of the best things in life.

Recommended articles

They could be family members or friends like family. You watch each other backs and are there for one another.

Here are five friendship pictures on Instagram that gave us all the feels;

Seeing our melanated sisters in all black is certainly a sight for sore eyes.

Black rich queens in designer clothing? Sign me up for this.

Two gorgeous Edo queens, smiling gleefully. Truly blood sisters.

The brown tones in this picture is tinkling our fancy. Sisters slay together too.

This picture will always go down in history as one of the hottest mother-daughter pictures.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Friendship slay: 5 pictures on Instagram we love

Friendship slay: 5 pictures on Instagram we love

7 cute things that happen when you get comfortable in a relationship

7 cute things that happen when you get comfortable in a relationship

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Airport Style: How the cast of Glamour Girls jetted off to Abuja for the premiere

Airport Style: How the cast of "Glamour Girls" jetted off to Abuja for the premiere

Roe vs Wade: Everything you need to know and how it affects Nigerian women's abortion rights[Pulse Explainer]

Roe vs Wade: Everything you need to know and how it affects Nigerian women's abortion rights[Pulse Explainer]

5 delicious ways to eat avocados

5 delicious ways to eat avocados

5 meals online food vendors should consider selling

5 meals online food vendors should consider selling

Awori People: A brief history and belief of the original indigenes of Lagos

Awori People: A brief history and belief of the original indigenes of Lagos

Trending

Fashion Police: Here’s why Liquorose’s Big Brother Naija Reunion looks were all hits

Liquorose's reunion outfits were all hits no misses [Instagram]

The peculiar fashion of Nigeria’s top 3 presidential aspirants

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi have their peculiar style [Instagram]

The ultimate guide to becoming a baddie

A baddie is a beautiful sexy woman [Instagram/Justineskye]

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

The best pictures on Instagram this week