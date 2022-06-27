Friendship makes life worth living. Having the right people around you to help and encourage you can be one of the best things in life.
Friendship slay: 5 pictures on Instagram we love
Friends who stay together, slay together.
They could be family members or friends like family. You watch each other backs and are there for one another.
Here are five friendship pictures on Instagram that gave us all the feels;
Melanin sisters
Seeing our melanated sisters in all black is certainly a sight for sore eyes.
Rich and Famous
Black rich queens in designer clothing? Sign me up for this.
Blood sisters
Two gorgeous Edo queens, smiling gleefully. Truly blood sisters.
Sister slay
The brown tones in this picture is tinkling our fancy. Sisters slay together too.
Mother daughter slay
This picture will always go down in history as one of the hottest mother-daughter pictures.
