Friendship slay: 5 pictures on Instagram we love

They could be family members or friends like family. You watch each other backs and are there for one another.

Here are five friendship pictures on Instagram that gave us all the feels;

Melanin sisters

Seeing our melanated sisters in all black is certainly a sight for sore eyes.

Rich and Famous

Black rich queens in designer clothing? Sign me up for this.

Blood sisters

Two gorgeous Edo queens, smiling gleefully. Truly blood sisters.

Sister slay

The brown tones in this picture is tinkling our fancy. Sisters slay together too.

Mother daughter slay