Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

Many people have asked what they can wear or rather not wear for elections and we are here to give you all the details.

1. Branded baseball caps

It’s probably going to be quite sunny, let’s face it, it’s Nigeria, but that doesn’t mean you should wear a baseball cape with any party logo, even if it’s the party you think would win, don’t do it.

2. Branded shirts

Election day is not the day to show solidarity or campaign, do not wear a shirt with ANY party's logo. You should have been wearing these outfits before election day. Now, the day has come, wear the plainest shirt you have.

3. Heels or dress shoes

Yes, we advocate always looking your best but not on election day, you don’t know how long you might have to queue before you vote and what if you need to run.

The male counterpart of this is the dress shoes, keep all your fancy shoes for church and special occasions.

4. Slippers

Don’t think because we said you can’t wear heels, the next thing you wear are slippers, slippers get dusty and hardly stay on your legs - in case you need to run, the best thing to wear is running shoes.

5. Expensive jewellery

Drop your Rolex and diamonds at home, a lot of people will come to the voting centre and you don’t want to attract the attention of miscreants and thugs.