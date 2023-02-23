Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

The much anticipated 2023 presidential elections are happening this Saturday. With such intense campaigns, funny memes and fights online and offline, we have come to the end of a tumultuous journey.
Many people have asked what they can wear or rather not wear for elections and we are here to give you all the details.
1. Branded baseball caps
It’s probably going to be quite sunny, let’s face it, it’s Nigeria, but that doesn’t mean you should wear a baseball cape with any party logo, even if it’s the party you think would win, don’t do it.
2. Branded shirts
Election day is not the day to show solidarity or campaign, do not wear a shirt with ANY party's logo. You should have been wearing these outfits before election day. Now, the day has come, wear the plainest shirt you have.
3. Heels or dress shoes
Yes, we advocate always looking your best but not on election day, you don’t know how long you might have to queue before you vote and what if you need to run.
The male counterpart of this is the dress shoes, keep all your fancy shoes for church and special occasions.
4. Slippers
Don’t think because we said you can’t wear heels, the next thing you wear are slippers, slippers get dusty and hardly stay on your legs - in case you need to run, the best thing to wear is running shoes.
5. Expensive jewellery
Drop your Rolex and diamonds at home, a lot of people will come to the voting centre and you don’t want to attract the attention of miscreants and thugs.
So, what should you wear? Comfortable, breathable plain outfits, like leggings or sweatpants. A plain shirt, face cap, hat, sunglasses and running shoes.
