ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s what not to wear to your voting centre.

Here's what not to wear to vote
Here's what not to wear to vote

The much anticipated 2023 presidential elections are happening this Saturday. With such intense campaigns, funny memes and fights online and offline, we have come to the end of a tumultuous journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Many people have asked what they can wear or rather not wear for elections and we are here to give you all the details.

Don't wear branded caps [Yaaota]
Don't wear branded caps [Yaaota] Pulse Nigeria

It’s probably going to be quite sunny, let’s face it, it’s Nigeria, but that doesn’t mean you should wear a baseball cape with any party logo, even if it’s the party you think would win, don’t do it.

Election day is not the day to show solidarity or campaign, do not wear a shirt with ANY party's logo. You should have been wearing these outfits before election day. Now, the day has come, wear the plainest shirt you have.

You shouldn't wear heels [Yaaota]
You shouldn't wear heels [Yaaota] Pulse Nigeria

Yes, we advocate always looking your best but not on election day, you don’t know how long you might have to queue before you vote and what if you need to run.

The male counterpart of this is the dress shoes, keep all your fancy shoes for church and special occasions.

Don't wear slippers [Yaaota}
Don't wear slippers [Yaaota} Pulse Nigeria

Don’t think because we said you can’t wear heels, the next thing you wear are slippers, slippers get dusty and hardly stay on your legs - in case you need to run, the best thing to wear is running shoes.

Drop your Rolex and diamonds at home, a lot of people will come to the voting centre and you don’t want to attract the attention of miscreants and thugs.

So, what should you wear? Comfortable, breathable plain outfits, like leggings or sweatpants. A plain shirt, face cap, hat, sunglasses and running shoes.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

Election Fashion: 5 things you shouldn’t wear to vote

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

The ultimate Election Day style guide

The ultimate Election Day style guide

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

Here’s why coral beads are important to Benin people

5 reasons you need to eat cabbage more

5 reasons you need to eat cabbage more

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best

How to get the right closure after a breakup

How to get the right closure after a breakup

5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you

5 text messages that might mean your partner is cheating on you

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rema, Tems and Burna Boy [Gettyimages]

What Burna Boy, Tems, Rema wore to the NBA All-Star halftime concert

Mercy Eke is our workwear inspiration [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Mercy Eke

These were the hottest pictures [Instagram]

The steamiest celebrity Valentine's Day pictures

Lizzo and Tiwa Savage in Robert Twun [Instagram]

Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Lizzo stun in matching gold outfits