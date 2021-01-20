Following her Tropical Galactica 01 Surreal release, Nigerian haute couture fashion designer Deola Sagoe is out with another collection in that line.

Sagoe has released her latest collection Tropical Galactica, 02 Ethereal which brings excellent spice to the beauty of traditional weddings.

"This time curious creatures have travelled to the wasteland in a time capsule and discovered their newest obsession, a mirror, let's watch them have a little fun," the brilliant designer said in a statement on her Instagram.

With her signature Komole, the Tropical Galactica, 02 Ethereal the bride is every inch the chic woman.

Sagoe was one of the trending items on Twitter on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, as people reacted to her latest collection.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive as women aspire to be in one of the designer's collection on their wedding day.

The creative director of The House of Deola Sagoe is one of Africa's most prominent designers and has been making giant strides in the fashion industry since 1989.

She has designed outfits for Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey, Lydia Hearst, Alek Wek to mention a few.

She was also the first black woman to showcase a collection at Rome's Fashion Week and presented a collection at New York Fashion Week.

She was also appointed Nigeria's representative to the United Nations' World Food Program 'Catwalk the World: Fashion for Food' to raise money towards halving the number of hungry people in the world.