One of the best things about fashion is how cyclical it can be. There was a time denim on denim was such a bad idea but now it’s so trendy.
Denim on denim: How to rock this trend
Learn how to rock this trend from these stylish women.
Michelle Obama
How do you look corporate but still classy with denim on denim? Michelle Obama mixes class and fun and the results were outstanding.
Lala Anthony
Lala wore a jean gown and jacket from Alexander Wang complete with denim boots.
Toke Makinwa
Toke wore jeans dungarees and an oversized jean jacket while out and about London.
Hamisa Mobetto
A short denim gown and a jean jacket for the win as always.
