Crocs All-Terrain for All Adventurers

With a more rugged outsole and enhanced tread, the ground beneath your feet has never felt more surmountable.

The new styles are an open-toe evolution of Crocs’ Classic All-Terrain Clog, embracing a similar look and feel, while igniting the desire for adventure and exploration on a whole new level.

Crocs Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador @enioluwaofficial

Get The Whole Family Ready For Adventure

Available in Adult and Kids versions, there’s fun and adventure for the whole family. Our newest All-Terrain collection also features a modern take on a classic, refreshing the Classic All-Terrain Clog in a clean, white colour tone for Adults and a versatile navy hue for Kids.

Different colours and style options give everyone the stylish, adventure-ready shoes they’re looking for.

Open-Toed Adventures Await

Fresh air is good for the sole, and there’s nothing better than hitting the open road in shoes made for adventure.

The Classic All-Terrain Sandal features a rugged outsole, two upper straps and an adjustable turbo strap.

Seven holes on each sandal allow for personalisation opportunities through Jibbitz charms, and the lightweight Croslite construction makes these shoes a practical and packable choice for any trip.

A Flip That Dares To Tread

The new Classic All-Terrain Flip showcases a rugged outsole, enhanced tread, and four holes on each sandal, allowing for personalisation opportunities through Jibbitz charms. The all-black colourway creates a sleek and minimalistic look.

What are you waiting for? Flip that turbo strap back, and go find your fun!

Get Out There In The New All-Terrain Collection.

Shop now at Garmspot or Shoppersgate, and don’t forget to follow @crocsnigeriaofficial on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news, giveaways, and more.

ABOUT CROCS AFRICA:

We believe that comfort is the key to happiness and our legendary Crocs comfort makes the world a happier place, one pair of shoes at a time.

We are tireless in pursuit of new comfort technologies, developing revolutionary materials that are lighter, softer and more flexible than ever imagined.

Everyone should be comfortable in their own shoes.

In 2002, Crocs introduced the world to one of the most unique brands that anyone had ever seen: we were different, and it made some people uncomfortable. Now, hundreds of millions of shoes later, we make the world more comfortable.

Shop your Classic favourites here:

NIGERIA: Garmspot and Shopperzgate.

