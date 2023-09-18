ADVERTISEMENT
Chukwuyem Eledan stuns in KinginSinceBirth clothing collection for Fall 2023

KinginSinceBirth's latest collection for Fall 2023 is modelled by Nigerian Brand Manager and PR Consultant, Chukwuyem Eledan.
KinginSinceBirth’s latest collection for Fall 2023 is modelled by Nigerian Brand Manager and PR Consultant, Chukwuyem Eledan.

KinginSinceBirth's latest collection for Fall 2023 is modelled by Nigerian Brand Manager and PR Consultant, Chukwuyem Eledan who amplifies the kinginsincebirth idea and looks astonishing in all products released.

The idea of KinginSinceBirth is rooted in belief systems. These belief systems has compelled us into a never ending journey inspired by our vision to change the way people feel think and act towards themselves and others.

KinginSinceBirth’s latest collection for Fall 2023 is modelled by Nigerian Brand Manager and PR Consultant, Chukwuyem Eledan .
KinginSinceBirth’s latest collection for Fall 2023 is modelled by Nigerian Brand Manager and PR Consultant, Chukwuyem Eledan . Pulse Nigeria
Chukwuyem Eledan amplifies the kinginsincebirth idea and looks astonishing in all products released.
Chukwuyem Eledan amplifies the kinginsincebirth idea and looks astonishing in all products released. Pulse Nigeria

For us at KinginSinceBirth, clothes are tools of communication which we use to speak to the minds of people. This is why we make useful products for Glory, covering and for beauty both internally and tangibly.

This project named IDENTITY reflects our current state of progress. It reflects a new season which we entered as we continued to journey. Your thought process defines your identity. Identity is found when you go searching and seeking.

KinginSinceBirth clothes are tools of communication which we use to speak to the minds of people.
KinginSinceBirth clothes are tools of communication which we use to speak to the minds of people. Pulse Nigeria
KinginSinceBirth, clothes are tools of communication which we use to speak to the minds of people.
KinginSinceBirth, clothes are tools of communication which we use to speak to the minds of people. Pulse Nigeria

Identity is static, never changing, always constant, progressive, built, refined but when found a new "MAN" Arises.

IDENTITY reflects our current state of progress and a new season which we entered as we continued to journey.
IDENTITY reflects our current state of progress and a new season which we entered as we continued to journey. Pulse Nigeria
Identity is static, never changing, always constant, progressive, built, refined but when found a new “MAN Arises.
Identity is static, never changing, always constant, progressive, built, refined but when found a new “MAN” Arises. Pulse Nigeria

We believe Difference Create Attraction, we believe in self Growth, we believe change is a matter of choice and it starts from within. The identity of KinginSinceBirth is that of a warrior. And when you realize and become aware that you have been kinginsincebirth, the change and transformation happens.

Shop the KinginSinceBirth 2023 Fall Collection here: https://paystack.shop/kinginsincebirth

