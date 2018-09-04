Pulse.ng logo
'The Original Feminist' dazzles on the cover of ELLE India

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 'The Original Feminist' dazzles on the cover of ELLE India

The leader of the new wave feminist movement Chimamanda Adichie looks resplendent as she poses for the latest cover of ELLE India.

  • Published:
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie dazzles on the cover of ELLE India play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie dazzles on the cover of ELLE India

(Instagram/ supriya.dravid)

Literary luminary and vocal advocate for the feminist movement, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has landed another coveted magazine cover. The author, touted as 'The Original Feminist' dazzles on the cover of ELLE India.

Wearing her afro out in all it's natural glory, minimal make-up and a knowing smile, Chimamanda looks sensational on her latest magazine cover.

Revealing the cover on their Instagram, ELLE India writes:

In an exclusive interview, author extraordinaire and feminist icon from Nigeria, our September digital cover star @chimamanda_adichie talks to ELLE India's editor @supriya.dravid about storytelling spirits, her scandalous cooking habits and endless curiosity with people's lives.

In an exclusive interview, author extraordinaire and feminist icon from Nigeria, our September digital cover star @chimamanda_adichie talks to ELLE India's editor @supriya.dravid about storytelling spirits, her scandalous cooking habits and endless curiosity with people's lives. Stay tuned! . : @ridburman #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN##: @malini_banerji & @styledbyrahulvijay #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#4oCN##: @dionnesmithhair #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#4oCN##: @babskymakeup / @premierhairandmakeup Assisted by: @divyagursahani, @pujarinighosh, @styledbyraghav & @rupangigrover (styling), @sandraseaton (photography) Production: @myragonzalez Flying partner: @flyswiss, @flyswiss.in Location courtesy: Cinema Suite, @taj51bg . On Chimamanda: @paulandjoeparis, @anamikakhanna.in, @sabyasachiofficial, @longines, @melorra_com . Special thanks to @melorra_com and @longines. . #TheSeptemberIssue #ChimamandaAdichie

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia) on

Chimamanda graces the digital cover of ELLE India's Septemeber issue. According to Supriya Dravid, who interviewed the author, ''So much joy to meet Chimamanda Adichie. We spoke about storytelling spirits and maternal fatigue—all in one breath. It was easy to forget her reigning otherworldly, multigenerational presence that transcends the world of literature and high fashion.''

We should all be feminists #theseptemberissue @elleindiaofficial

A post shared by Supriya Dravid (@supriya.dravid) on

It's quite clear that wherever she goes, Chimamanda sprinkles a little bit of feminism and black girl magic and we are living for it!

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict.

