Literary luminary and vocal advocate for the feminist movement , Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has landed another coveted magazine cover. The author, touted as 'The Original Feminist' dazzles on the cover of ELLE India.

Wearing her afro out in all it's natural glory, minimal make-up and a knowing smile, Chimamanda looks sensational on her latest magazine cover.

Revealing the cover on their Instagram, ELLE India writes:

In an exclusive interview, author extraordinaire and feminist icon from Nigeria, our September digital cover star @chimamanda_adichie talks to ELLE India's editor @supriya.dravid about storytelling spirits, her scandalous cooking habits and endless curiosity with people's lives.

Chimamanda graces the digital cover of ELLE India's Septemeber issue. According to Supriya Dravid, who interviewed the author, ''So much joy to meet Chimamanda Adichie. We spoke about storytelling spirits and maternal fatigue—all in one breath. It was easy to forget her reigning otherworldly, multigenerational presence that transcends the world of literature and high fashion.''

It's quite clear that wherever she goes, Chimamanda sprinkles a little bit of feminism and black girl magic and we are living for it!