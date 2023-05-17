Chika Ike stuns in green at Cannes Film Festival
Chika Ike walked this year’s Cannes Film Festival red carpet looking fabulous.
Cannes Film Festival is an international film festival that holds in France every year. At Cannes, actors and filmmakers from around the world come together to promote their movies.
Chika was styled by popular Nigerian stylist, Swanky Jerry. She wore a green gown with a cape by Nigerian designer, Kud Collections. The colour green might have been a nod to Nigeria’s flag colour.
The luminescent colour of the outfit was truly beautiful. She definitely joins the league of those representing Nigeria well.
