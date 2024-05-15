Check out everything Meghan Markle wore in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited Nigeria to show support to wounded veterans and meet with relevant stakeholders.
In 2022, Meghan Markle said she is 43% Nigerian. Throughout the trip, she turned headds with her vibrant and sophisticated fashion choices.
Here's a breakdown of all the outfits:.
Day 1:
Meghan kicked off the trip in Abuja with a nude, flowing, halter-neck, sleeveless maxi dress in earthy brown by Californian designer Heidi Merrick. She paid homage to Princess Diana's 1990 visit to Nigeria by accessorising with a similar gold collar necklace.
Later, she transitioned to a powerful white pantsuit with flared trousers by Altuzarra and paired it with nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Day 2:
Meghan Markle wore a $2,850 Johanna Oritz dress to watch a volleyball match, featuring a dark-green leafy pattern, a sweetheart neckline, diamond-shaped cutout, textured spaghetti straps, and a thigh-high slit.
She paired it with Heidi Merrick sunglasses and black Emme Parsons sandals for a beachy look.
At a reception, Meghan wore a white St. Agni column dress featuring a strapless neckline and a flattering silhouette.
For the Women in Leadership event, she embraced bold colours with a vibrant red strappy dress by the Nigerian brand Orire.
This choice not only reflected the vibrant Nigerian fashion scene but also acknowledged a need to incorporate more colour into her wardrobe, as she playfully admitted during the event.
Day 3
In Lagos, Meghan stayed true to her style while embracing colour. She wore a white Carolina Herrera button-up tucked into a striped blue aso-oke maxi skirt, a thoughtful gift from her earlier visit to Abuja.
One of the most talked-about outfits was a yellow Carolina Herrera maxi dress. This sleeveless beauty was previously worn during her pregnancy with Prince Harry and on her son’s first birthday. She resurfaced it for a reception at the State Governor's House.
For their final stop at the Lagos Polo Club, Meghan chose a printed halter-neck dress by Johanna Ortiz. Finishing touches included red beaded earrings and Heidi Merrick sunglasses.
Meghan's Nigerian tour wardrobe was a delightful blend of elegance, cultural appreciation, and personal style.
