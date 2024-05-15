ADVERTISEMENT
Check out everything Meghan Markle wore in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's all the outfits Meghan Markle wore in Nigeria.

All Meghan Markle's outfit in Nigeria [Gettyimages]
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently visited Nigeria to show support to wounded veterans and meet with relevant stakeholders.

In 2022, Meghan Markle said she is 43% Nigerian. Throughout the trip, she turned headds with her vibrant and sophisticated fashion choices.

Here's a breakdown of all the outfits:.

Meghan Markle in Abuja [Gettyimages]
Meghan kicked off the trip in Abuja with a nude, flowing, halter-neck, sleeveless maxi dress in earthy brown by Californian designer Heidi Merrick. She paid homage to Princess Diana's 1990 visit to Nigeria by accessorising with a similar gold collar necklace.

Later, she transitioned to a powerful white pantsuit with flared trousers by Altuzarra and paired it with nude Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Meghan Markle in Nigeria [Gettyimages]
Meghan Markle wore a $2,850 Johanna Oritz dress to watch a volleyball match, featuring a dark-green leafy pattern, a sweetheart neckline, diamond-shaped cutout, textured spaghetti straps, and a thigh-high slit.

Meghan Markle in Nigeria [Gettyimages]
She paired it with Heidi Merrick sunglasses and black Emme Parsons sandals for a beachy look.

At a reception, Meghan wore a white St. Agni column dress featuring a strapless neckline and a flattering silhouette.

Meghan Markle in Nigeria [Gettyimages]
For the Women in Leadership event, she embraced bold colours with a vibrant red strappy dress by the Nigerian brand Orire.

Meghan Markle in Orire [Gettyimages]
This choice not only reflected the vibrant Nigerian fashion scene but also acknowledged a need to incorporate more colour into her wardrobe, as she playfully admitted during the event.

Day 3

In Lagos, Meghan stayed true to her style while embracing colour. She wore a white Carolina Herrera button-up tucked into a striped blue aso-oke maxi skirt, a thoughtful gift from her earlier visit to Abuja.

Meghan Markle in Lagos [Gettyimages]
One of the most talked-about outfits was a yellow Carolina Herrera maxi dress. This sleeveless beauty was previously worn during her pregnancy with Prince Harry and on her son’s first birthday. She resurfaced it for a reception at the State Governor's House.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to a school in Abuja went

Meghan Markle in Nigeria [Gettyimages]
For their final stop at the Lagos Polo Club, Meghan chose a printed halter-neck dress by Johanna Ortiz. Finishing touches included red beaded earrings and Heidi Merrick sunglasses.

Meghan Markle in Nigeria [Gettyimages]
Meghan's Nigerian tour wardrobe was a delightful blend of elegance, cultural appreciation, and personal style.

Temi Iwalaiye

