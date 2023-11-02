Check out all the fashion and glamour at Made Kuti and Inedoye’s wedding
Here’s what the bride, groom, and their guests wore.
The grandson of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti got married to his sweetheart on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and it was a star-studded wedding.
The family had their prominent relatives in attendance as well as other celebrities. Here’s how they all dressed up for the wedding:
Made Kuti and Inedoye
There was a civil wedding and a reception party afterwards. For the civil marriage, Inedoye wore an off-shoulder white gown and a veil-like fascinator, and Made also wore a well-tailored white suit.
For the reception, Made wore a peach jacket and pants, while Inedoye wore a Cinderella-shaped strapless peach gown with some appliques.
At the after-party, Inedoye wore a short gold gown and Made wore a sleeveless white shirt and trouser.
The traditional wedding took place on the same day, with the bride donning a golden traditional Igbo gown while Made Kuti wore a traditional Igbo wrapper and a kaftan.
They also switched to Yoruba traditional attire, with Inedoye wearing a brown aso-oke and Made a brown agbada
Yemi and Funke Kuti
The father and mother of the groom were a spectacle themselves. They wore midnight blue aso-oke for the civil ceremony, while Funke Kuti changed into a beautiful golden dress for the reception.
Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw looked spectacular in the aso-ebi, she mixed lace and silk in a most regal way.
Erica Nlewedim
She wore a gorgeous and simple strapless gown and looked extremely beautiful in her simplicity.
Yeni Kuti
Yeni Kuti was a sight for sore eyes in this corset gown and exceptionally beautiful gele.
Simi Drey
Simi was a ray of sunshine in a one-handed slit dress. It was simple and beautiful.
