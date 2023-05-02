Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala
Burna Boy wore a similar outfit as three others in attendance. Here are four of them.
Burna Boy
Burna Boy wore a patterned shirt and trousers from Burberry, with an interesting neckline and a train. The black shoes felt a bit ill-fitting but all in all, he did look good.
Barry Keoghan
Barry wore a similar outfit, except his was a suit jacket and not a two-piece, and he paired his with a shirt. Funnily, he wore the same type of shoes Burna wore.
Skepta
Nigerian-British rapper, Skepta wore a similar version of this Burberry suit, but the pattern on his outfit was different. The interesting thing about the look is it was made by Burberry too. He accessorized with a duvet and spiky boots.
Stormzy
Another Nigerian-British rapper wore a blue Burberry suit, his own pattern was flowers. Plus, he wore a black turtleneck.
Who do you think wore it better?
