Burna Boy and 3 others wear similar outfits to the 2023 Met Gala

Temi Iwalaiye

Who wore it better? Burna Boy and three others were quadruplets at the 2023 Met Gala.

Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]
Burna Boy and others in similar Burberry outfits [Getty]

Burna Boy wore a similar outfit as three others in attendance. Here are four of them.

Burna Boy at the Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Burna Boy at the Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Burna Boy wore a patterned shirt and trousers from Burberry, with an interesting neckline and a train. The black shoes felt a bit ill-fitting but all in all, he did look good.

Barry in a similar Burberry outfit [Gettyimages]
Barry in a similar Burberry outfit [Gettyimages]

Barry wore a similar outfit, except his was a suit jacket and not a two-piece, and he paired his with a shirt. Funnily, he wore the same type of shoes Burna wore.

Skepta at the 2023 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Skepta at the 2023 Met Gala [Gettyimages]

Nigerian-British rapper, Skepta wore a similar version of this Burberry suit, but the pattern on his outfit was different. The interesting thing about the look is it was made by Burberry too. He accessorized with a duvet and spiky boots.

Stormzy at the 2023 Met Gala [Gettyimages]
Stormzy at the 2023 Met Gala [Gettyimages]

Another Nigerian-British rapper wore a blue Burberry suit, his own pattern was flowers. Plus, he wore a black turtleneck.

Who do you think wore it better?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

