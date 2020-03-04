The natural protein deodorant which contains 100% natural ingredients including natural sodium salt with antimicrobial properties has been specifically designed to provide all-day protection.

The natural protein deodorant works to prevent body odour by neutralizing and breaking down the enzymes and bacteria that causes odour; turning them into natural simple salt. Viola Ogbunude, popular lifestyle-beauty entrepreneur and lead creative director of Body Organics in a statement mentioned that the natural protein deodorant gives a calming and silky feel on the armpit as it contains silk protein. When appchemical-based in deodorant glides smoothly, it dissolves and breaks down any odour-causing bacteria, smoothens and conditions the skin.

Breaking down the product’s performance by its functions, the Protein Deodorant does not only prevent body odour, it also leaves out the artificial fragrances, chemicals, aluminium and all the chemicals and fluff that have raised concerns from long term use in deodorants, out of its formula.

Packed with Body Organics’ much-loved skin vitamins; the Protein Deodorant controls hyperpigmentation and antimicrobial all at the same time. Anyone worried about the adverse effects of the long term use of aluminium, parabens and synthetic bactericides in commercial deodorants, is encouraged to try Body Organics Protein Deodorant which is available on bodyorganics.com.

This is a featured post.