Instagram is the place for carefully curated pictures of our favourite celebrities and superstars.
Best pictures on Instagram this week
What pictures had us saying ‘wow’ this week?
This week on Instagram was one for creativity, designers, makeup artists and photographers came up with some creative concepts.
Nengi
Nengi was a sight for sore eyes in this Ankara and velvet wrapper. The headwrap has us swooning.
Tolani Baj
Tolani was a delight in this nude gown with frills. The hair and makeup were top notch.
Ini Edo
Ini looks like a Disney princess in this pink gown. She embodies the phrase - pretty in pink.
Tega
The hairstyling on Tega’s picture was one for the books. She looked great.
Nse Ikpe-Etim
The multicoloured threading that came all the way to Nse’s face was artistic, and we loved it.
Adekunle Gold
AG baby is rocking denim on denim in LA, and we can’t complain about it.
Vee
Vee is sweet and flirty in this cute picture of her blowing bubble gum with ruffled hair.
Davido
The picture of Davido holding a Manchester United Jersey was one of our favourites this week.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng