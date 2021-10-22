Best pictures on Instagram this week

This week on Instagram was one for creativity, designers, makeup artists and photographers came up with some creative concepts.

Nengi

Nengi was a sight for sore eyes in this Ankara and velvet wrapper. The headwrap has us swooning.

Tolani Baj

Tolani was a delight in this nude gown with frills. The hair and makeup were top notch.

Ini Edo

Ini looks like a Disney princess in this pink gown. She embodies the phrase - pretty in pink.

Tega

The hairstyling on Tega’s picture was one for the books. She looked great.

Nse Ikpe-Etim

The multicoloured threading that came all the way to Nse’s face was artistic, and we loved it.

Adekunle Gold

AG baby is rocking denim on denim in LA, and we can’t complain about it.

Vee

Vee is sweet and flirty in this cute picture of her blowing bubble gum with ruffled hair.

Davido