Best pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

What pictures had us saying ‘wow’ this week?

Davido, Nengi, Nse had the best pictures this week [instagram]

Instagram is the place for carefully curated pictures of our favourite celebrities and superstars.

This week on Instagram was one for creativity, designers, makeup artists and photographers came up with some creative concepts.

Nengi was a sight for sore eyes in this Ankara and velvet wrapper. The headwrap has us swooning.

Tolani was a delight in this nude gown with frills. The hair and makeup were top notch.

Ini looks like a Disney princess in this pink gown. She embodies the phrase - pretty in pink.

The hairstyling on Tega’s picture was one for the books. She looked great.

The multicoloured threading that came all the way to Nse’s face was artistic, and we loved it.

AG baby is rocking denim on denim in LA, and we can’t complain about it.

Vee is sweet and flirty in this cute picture of her blowing bubble gum with ruffled hair.

The picture of Davido holding a Manchester United Jersey was one of our favourites this week.

