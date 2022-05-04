Best looks from Blood Sisters premiere

The Netflix four-part local series is written by Craig Freimond and Zelipa Zulu and directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang. The cast is star studded; Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Ramsey Nouah and many others.

Here are our red carpet best looks;

Inidima Okojie

Inidima is tres fab in derin fabikunco. We especially love those shades, add to the whole ensemble.

Ramsey Nouah

Ramsey looks really good in this striped agbada. He also looks like a rich corrupt politician too.

Uche Jumbo

Uche Jumbo is a badass with short red hair, a bandana and stacks of gold chains. Love the splash of blood on the shirt too.

Nancy Isime

Nothing says badass like gold, leather and bandanas.

Sharon Ooja