The Blood Sister’s film premiere is taking place at Ebony Life Place, today Wednesday, May 4th 2022.
Best looks from Blood Sisters premiere
For the premiere, the guests were asked to be dressed in red and fugitive. These are our best looks of the night;
The Netflix four-part local series is written by Craig Freimond and Zelipa Zulu and directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang. The cast is star studded; Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Ramsey Nouah and many others.
Here are our red carpet best looks;
Inidima Okojie
Inidima is tres fab in derin fabikunco. We especially love those shades, add to the whole ensemble.
Ramsey Nouah
Ramsey looks really good in this striped agbada. He also looks like a rich corrupt politician too.
Uche Jumbo
Uche Jumbo is a badass with short red hair, a bandana and stacks of gold chains. Love the splash of blood on the shirt too.
Nancy Isime
Nothing says badass like gold, leather and bandanas.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon Ooja is keeping hot and fierce and we are here for it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng