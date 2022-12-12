For Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, the memo was simple, come in your traditional attire and as simple as that was, many of the guests delivered elegance, style and fashionable attires.
Best-dressed guests at 'Battle on Buka Street' movie premiere
Which celebrity style did we adore at the premiere?
Lilian Afegbai
Lilian was an absolute baddie in an Edo velvet fabric.
Mercy Johnson
Mercy looked stunning in her Edo attire, she looked like an Edo Queen.
Iyabo Ojo
Green never looked so good. Iyabo dazzled in aso-oke.
Toke Makinwa
Toke asked and answered, how do I make it traditional and classy?
Peter Okoye
Peter kept it casual in a black agbada.
Tiannah
Tiannah made her aso-oke into a suit with the word Buka and street written on the pockets and gele.
Tomike
Tomike dressed like a traditional Rivers state woman. We loved to see it.
Veekee James
Per Veekee’s caption, she is reimagining the modern Efik bride.
