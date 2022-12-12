ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best-dressed guests at 'Battle on Buka Street' movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Which celebrity style did we adore at the premiere?

Best dressed guests [Instagram]
Best dressed guests [Instagram]

For Funke Akindele’s Battle on Buka Street, the memo was simple, come in your traditional attire and as simple as that was, many of the guests delivered elegance, style and fashionable attires.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Lilian was an absolute baddie in an Edo velvet fabric.

Mercy looked stunning in her Edo attire, she looked like an Edo Queen.

Green never looked so good. Iyabo dazzled in aso-oke.

Toke asked and answered, how do I make it traditional and classy?

Peter kept it casual in a black agbada.

Tiannah made her aso-oke into a suit with the word Buka and street written on the pockets and gele.

Tomike dressed like a traditional Rivers state woman. We loved to see it.

Per Veekee’s caption, she is reimagining the modern Efik bride.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December

5 common mistakes Lagosians make during Detty December

Best-dressed guests at 'Battle on Buka Street' movie premiere

Best-dressed guests at 'Battle on Buka Street' movie premiere

6 reasons your nipples hurt

6 reasons your nipples hurt

The Future of Lagos is here!

The Future of Lagos is here!

Ways to get your wife in the mood - Tips for husbands

Ways to get your wife in the mood - Tips for husbands

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

5 reasons to eat more of cashew nuts

5 reasons to eat more of cashew nuts

Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

Wonderland Lagos unveils 'Tingo Mobile' as its headline sponsor

A look at the Chinese custom where brides must cry before getting married

A look at the Chinese custom where brides must cry before getting married

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Workwear looks inspired by Idia Aisien [Instagram]

Style Inspo: 5 looks for 5 days of work, all inspired by Idia Aisien

Tiwa Savage at the British Fashion Awards [Instagram]

Tiwa Savage stuns at the British Fashion Awards

Introducing YINX Apparel

Introducing YINX Apparel

Best dressed guests [Instagram]

Best-dressed guests at 'Battle on Buka Street' movie premiere