Best dressed celebrities at Kemi Adetiba's traditional wedding

Here are our best dressed celebrities;

Inidima Okojie

She was my personal best-dressed celebrity. That short aso-oke gown and the gele was everything and more. She looked like our mothers did in the 80s. The shoes and clutch made a lot of sense with the outfit.

Toke Makinwa

Toke is undeniably stylish in this blue aso-oke. Plus, the way her head gear is tied is absolutely stunning.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

A white kaftan is always a good option. Pairing it with chunky tribal beads, a red cap and a jacket is sophisticated, classic and stylish. Certainly, giving men style inspiration.

Zainab Balogun

Zainab Balogun wore a multi-wear dress from Lady Bellionaire with has cape/sleeves. It was also refreshing to see her on just cornrows.

Sola Sobowale

Sola looked and acted like the mother of the bride. The rich lace outfit, the gele, the shoe and bag looked splendid and well selected.

Tope Olowoniyan

Tope Olowoniyan dressed like an Igbo bride, and some people were not so happy about it because it could be seen as upstaging the bride. But she was just sticking with the theme of the wedding and she looked beautiful too.

Mariam Bakre