Typically, aso-ebi is the bane and entertainment of Nigerian weddings. It creates some uniformity and helps us rank the best dressed, but Kemi Adetiba said ‘away with that!’. She tickled the creativity in her guests and asked them to come dressed flamboyantly African.
Best dressed celebrities at Kemi Adetiba's traditional wedding
How did Kemi's wedding guests handle the theme?
Here are our best dressed celebrities;
Inidima Okojie
She was my personal best-dressed celebrity. That short aso-oke gown and the gele was everything and more. She looked like our mothers did in the 80s. The shoes and clutch made a lot of sense with the outfit.
Toke Makinwa
Toke is undeniably stylish in this blue aso-oke. Plus, the way her head gear is tied is absolutely stunning.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
A white kaftan is always a good option. Pairing it with chunky tribal beads, a red cap and a jacket is sophisticated, classic and stylish. Certainly, giving men style inspiration.
Zainab Balogun
Zainab Balogun wore a multi-wear dress from Lady Bellionaire with has cape/sleeves. It was also refreshing to see her on just cornrows.
Sola Sobowale
Sola looked and acted like the mother of the bride. The rich lace outfit, the gele, the shoe and bag looked splendid and well selected.
Tope Olowoniyan
Tope Olowoniyan dressed like an Igbo bride, and some people were not so happy about it because it could be seen as upstaging the bride. But she was just sticking with the theme of the wedding and she looked beautiful too.
Mariam Bakre
That gown was a work of art, it is how you expect a Northern woman to look in her kaftan, but Mariam took it up a notch with sleeves that looked like flowers that were opening up in spring.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng