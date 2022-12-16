ADVERTISEMENT
Best-dressed at Netflix’s ‘Far From Home' series premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are some outfits we loved.

Guests at the premiere [Instagram]
Guests at the premiere [Instagram]

The highly anticipated Netflix series, ‘Far From Home’ premiered on Wednesday, and of course many Nollywood stars were in attendance. The theme of the premiere was school ball glam. Here is how they looked;

Adesua looked gorgeous in this peach Tulle dress with pumps.

Erica looked her best yet in this 2207 by Tbally gown. Especially loved her makeup.

Genoveva was gorgeous in peach at the premiere

Ufoma was a sight to behold in a blue jumpsuit.

When in doubt, go with black. Tomi looked exceptionally in this velvet gown.

Gbubemi also looked divine in gold.

Natse looks really good in a black velvet tuxedo. Completely dashing.

