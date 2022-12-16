The highly anticipated Netflix series, ‘Far From Home’ premiered on Wednesday, and of course many Nollywood stars were in attendance. The theme of the premiere was school ball glam. Here is how they looked;
Best-dressed at Netflix’s ‘Far From Home' series premiere
Here are some outfits we loved.
Adesua Etomi
Adesua looked gorgeous in this peach Tulle dress with pumps.
Erica Nlewedim
Erica looked her best yet in this 2207 by Tbally gown. Especially loved her makeup.
Genoveva Umeh
Genoveva was gorgeous in peach at the premiere
Ufoma McDermott
Ufoma was a sight to behold in a blue jumpsuit.
Tomi Ojo
When in doubt, go with black. Tomi looked exceptionally in this velvet gown.
Gbubemi Ejeye
Gbubemi also looked divine in gold.
Natse Jemide
Natse looks really good in a black velvet tuxedo. Completely dashing.
