From magazine cover pictures, outfits worn for different events or pictures for content sake, we had enough to feed our eyes.
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Wizkid
Wizkid was featured in GQ magazine. Every single picture taken of him was stylish and relaxed.
Tiwa
Tiwa showed off her curvaceous body in this Andrea Iyamah swimsuit.
Maria
Maria was sexy and sultry in this gown by Veekee James.
Beverly Naya
Old school Hollywood glam was what Beverly was channelling and, she got it right in this silver hairpiece and gown from 2207 by Tbally.
Osas
Power suit with a little drama, this print pants suit by Studio by Sbym was classic and beautiful.
Nengi
Nengi recreated Beyonce in this black gown and red bottoms stilettos and, we love to see it.
