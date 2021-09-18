These are the best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.

Wizkid

Wizkid was featured in GQ magazine. Every single picture taken of him was stylish and relaxed.

Tiwa

Tiwa showed off her curvaceous body in this Andrea Iyamah swimsuit.

Maria

Maria was sexy and sultry in this gown by Veekee James.

Beverly Naya

Old school Hollywood glam was what Beverly was channelling and, she got it right in this silver hairpiece and gown from 2207 by Tbally.

Osas

Power suit with a little drama, this print pants suit by Studio by Sbym was classic and beautiful.

Nengi