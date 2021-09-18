RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

This week was another exciting one on Instagram with celebrities giving their weekly dose of sizzling pictures.

Wizkid, Tiwa and Beverly had the best pictures on Instagram this week [instagram]

From magazine cover pictures, outfits worn for different events or pictures for content sake, we had enough to feed our eyes.

These are the best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week.

Wizkid was featured in GQ magazine. Every single picture taken of him was stylish and relaxed.

Tiwa showed off her curvaceous body in this Andrea Iyamah swimsuit.

Maria was sexy and sultry in this gown by Veekee James.

Old school Hollywood glam was what Beverly was channelling and, she got it right in this silver hairpiece and gown from 2207 by Tbally.

Power suit with a little drama, this print pants suit by Studio by Sbym was classic and beautiful.

Nengi recreated Beyonce in this black gown and red bottoms stilettos and, we love to see it.

