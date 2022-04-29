This week we had Nengi, Erica and many other celebrities drop some steaming pictures. Here are our very best pictures this week;
Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
We were not short of pictures this week. We had birthdays, weddings and photoshoots but which pictures were our best?
Temi Otedola
Temi is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this white gown by Andrea Iyamah. That choker on her neck gives it African vacation vibes.
Ini Edo
Purr! Ini in these leather pants reminds us of Catwoman and we no doubt love the entire look.
Nengi
Nengi in this trench coat is tres fab! The team in charge of her glam delivered per usual.
Erica
We love Erica’s photographer plays with colour and the mesh shirt is sexy.
Kemi Adetiba
The director’s after-wedding glow in this pink gown was a sight for sore ears. She looked so happy and peaceful.
Asake
Asake in sweatpants and a very dramatic hair gear is laid back and he looks like Mr Money for sure.
Inidima Okojie
Indima transformed aso-oke into something simply young, fresh and fashionable.
Kizz Daniel
Kizz is setting himself up to be one of the most fashionable Nigerian celebrities. We loved how he stacked the jewellery, his shades and his oversized shirt.
