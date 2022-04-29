RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

We were not short of pictures this week. We had birthdays, weddings and photoshoots but which pictures were our best?

These are this week's best pictures
These are this week's best pictures

This week we had Nengi, Erica and many other celebrities drop some steaming pictures. Here are our very best pictures this week;

Recommended articles

Temi is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this white gown by Andrea Iyamah. That choker on her neck gives it African vacation vibes.

Purr! Ini in these leather pants reminds us of Catwoman and we no doubt love the entire look.

Nengi in this trench coat is tres fab! The team in charge of her glam delivered per usual.

We love Erica’s photographer plays with colour and the mesh shirt is sexy.

The director’s after-wedding glow in this pink gown was a sight for sore ears. She looked so happy and peaceful.

Asake in sweatpants and a very dramatic hair gear is laid back and he looks like Mr Money for sure.

Indima transformed aso-oke into something simply young, fresh and fashionable.

Kizz is setting himself up to be one of the most fashionable Nigerian celebrities. We loved how he stacked the jewellery, his shades and his oversized shirt.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

Style Rave: 5 shoes that’ll get you a compliment everywhere you go

Style Rave: 5 shoes that’ll get you a compliment everywhere you go

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets

5 health risks of s*xual intercourse with animals

5 health risks of s*xual intercourse with animals

7 common mistakes you should avoid if you want to enjoy your travels

7 common mistakes you should avoid if you want to enjoy your travels

Qatar 2022: 10 fun places to visit at World Cup host country

Qatar 2022: 10 fun places to visit at World Cup host country

Daring African Queens: Hatshepsut of Egypt

Daring African Queens: Hatshepsut of Egypt

Daring African Queens: Nzinga of Angola

Daring African Queens: Nzinga of Angola

Trending

Best dressed celebrities at Kemi Adetiba's traditional wedding

These are the best dressed celebrities [Instagram]

Kemi Adetiba’s traditional wedding gele is giving us life

Kemi does not follow trends [Instagram/Bellanaija]

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

Big breasts? Here's the best way to dress

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

The Real Housewives of Lagos on Showmax