Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Otedola

Temi is perfectly peaceful and extremely gorgeous in this white gown by Andrea Iyamah. That choker on her neck gives it African vacation vibes.

Ini Edo

Purr! Ini in these leather pants reminds us of Catwoman and we no doubt love the entire look.

Nengi

Nengi in this trench coat is tres fab! The team in charge of her glam delivered per usual.

Erica

We love Erica’s photographer plays with colour and the mesh shirt is sexy.

Kemi Adetiba

The director’s after-wedding glow in this pink gown was a sight for sore ears. She looked so happy and peaceful.

Asake

Asake in sweatpants and a very dramatic hair gear is laid back and he looks like Mr Money for sure.

Inidima Okojie

Indima transformed aso-oke into something simply young, fresh and fashionable.

Kizz Daniel