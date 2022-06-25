RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week, another slay.

The best pictures on Instagram this week
The best pictures on Instagram this week

Whose celebrity pictures are we feeling this week?

Recommended articles

This week had a number of couples pictures that we loved, and the premiere of Glamour girls brought out some glamorous fashion.

Here are the pictures of the week;

Wizkid was at Paris Fashion Week wearing the coolest look I’ve seen on him in a minute. Flared leather pants and a black round neck shirt, so cool.

Sharon’s picture should definitely be the picture of the week. She looked absolutely stunning.

Toke Makinwa looks like what they call, ‘hot atarodo in red’.

Mercy announced her wedding picture in one of the best pre-wedding pictures we have seen in a while.

Ebuka and his wife's matching outfits certainly gave us couple's goals.

Nse in that white jumpsuit is simply delightful.

It was his birthday this week and Etim shared this beautiful picture in a white shirt.

Ini also shared these gorgeous birthday pictures.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Roe v Wade overturned: The right to an abortion is no longer protected by the US constitution

Roe v Wade overturned: The right to an abortion is no longer protected by the US constitution

A baby girl or boss babe; which are you?

A baby girl or boss babe; which are you?

A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

A farm in Thailand feeds their poultry cannabis and breeds healthier chickens

Reekado Banks, Crayon, Blaqbonez and many more deliver night to remember at Walkers District Ibadan

Reekado Banks, Crayon, Blaqbonez and many more deliver night to remember at Walkers District Ibadan

This is why couples look alike after a long time together

This is why couples look alike after a long time together

Make-up s*x: Here is why you should have it after a fight

Make-up s*x: Here is why you should have it after a fight

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best sex of their lives?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Trending

Fashion Police: Here’s why Liquorose’s Big Brother Naija Reunion looks were all hits

Liquorose's reunion outfits were all hits no misses [Instagram]

The peculiar fashion of Nigeria’s top 3 presidential aspirants

Tinubu, Atiku and Obi have their peculiar style [Instagram]

The ultimate guide to becoming a baddie

A baddie is a beautiful sexy woman [Instagram/Justineskye]

Glamourous looks from 'Glamour Girls' movie premiere

Glamour Girls star at the premiere [Instagram]