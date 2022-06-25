Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

This week had a number of couples pictures that we loved, and the premiere of Glamour girls brought out some glamorous fashion.

Here are the pictures of the week;

Wizkid

Wizkid was at Paris Fashion Week wearing the coolest look I’ve seen on him in a minute. Flared leather pants and a black round neck shirt, so cool.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon’s picture should definitely be the picture of the week. She looked absolutely stunning.

Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa looks like what they call, ‘hot atarodo in red’.

Mercy Chinwo

Mercy announced her wedding picture in one of the best pre-wedding pictures we have seen in a while.

Ebuka

Ebuka and his wife's matching outfits certainly gave us couple's goals.

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Nse in that white jumpsuit is simply delightful.

Etim Effiong

It was his birthday this week and Etim shared this beautiful picture in a white shirt.

Ini Dima-Okojie