Best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Temi Iwalaiye

Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.

Cee-Cee, Neo, Vee and Erica looked great this week
Cee-Cee, Neo, Vee and Erica looked great this week [instagram]

This week on Instagram, we were given another healthy dose of ravishing celebrity pictures.

These were the best looks for us. Did you like them too?

Cee-Cee is an angel in white. She is wearing a two-piece from House of Nini and nude stilettos.

These Ex-BBN housemates have their foot on the pedal when it comes to fashion. Diane is rocking outfits from Ann Usman and, all we can say is that is how to rock flared high waist pants.

The mustard and purple combination is also alluring.

Looking sweet and nice, everything feels right in this casual beach attire.

We also love how regal AY is in this Aso-Oke attire.

Falz is carnival ready in his white fringe jacket.

Nengi is a doll in this mini skirt and crop top and, those clear heels are to die for.

It was Vee Birthday this week. For her birthday, Vee posted very edgy pictures.

Neo also posted a picture of both of them and, we loved to see it.

Erica is ethereal in this wedding gown from Lase The Brand.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

