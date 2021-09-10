Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Tiwa Savage

Tiwa hosted friends and family over the weekend, drawing out almost all Nigerian celebrities to celebrate her late father’s life.

Tiwa wore bridal-like blue and gold Aso-Oke by Xtrabrides Lagos.

Erica

Erica stole our hearts with her smile and the long reflexive caption, wearing this two-piece pyjamas lounge set.

Maria

Ex-Big Brother Season six housemate, Maria is a celebrity now and, she debuts wearing a white suit by Julyet Peters and a full blonde wig that is divalicious.

Sharon Ooja

Sharon was all over blogs and magazines in this Tularoo outfit. The outfit is stunning but, it is the beauty for us.

Michael

Michael is wearing a Trax Apparel outfit, the silk scarf and the beret makes him look like a French gentleman. Really nice.

Osas