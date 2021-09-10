RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

This week was another interesting week on Instagram with hot pictures posted by famous Nigerians.

Tiwa, Sharon and Maria posted some of the best pictures on Instagram this week [instagram]

With so many events to attend over the weekend and the exit of Big Brother Naija Housemates, we had a lot of photos to select from.

www.instagram.com

Tiwa hosted friends and family over the weekend, drawing out almost all Nigerian celebrities to celebrate her late father’s life.

Tiwa wore bridal-like blue and gold Aso-Oke by Xtrabrides Lagos.

www.instagram.com

Erica stole our hearts with her smile and the long reflexive caption, wearing this two-piece pyjamas lounge set.

www.instagram.com

Ex-Big Brother Season six housemate, Maria is a celebrity now and, she debuts wearing a white suit by Julyet Peters and a full blonde wig that is divalicious.

www.instagram.com

Sharon was all over blogs and magazines in this Tularoo outfit. The outfit is stunning but, it is the beauty for us.

www.instagram.com

Michael is wearing a Trax Apparel outfit, the silk scarf and the beret makes him look like a French gentleman. Really nice.

Osas is sweet, sexy and everything nice in this see-through bodycon gown.

