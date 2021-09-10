With so many events to attend over the weekend and the exit of Big Brother Naija Housemates, we had a lot of photos to select from.
Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week
This week was another interesting week on Instagram with hot pictures posted by famous Nigerians.
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa hosted friends and family over the weekend, drawing out almost all Nigerian celebrities to celebrate her late father’s life.
Tiwa wore bridal-like blue and gold Aso-Oke by Xtrabrides Lagos.
Erica
Erica stole our hearts with her smile and the long reflexive caption, wearing this two-piece pyjamas lounge set.
Maria
Ex-Big Brother Season six housemate, Maria is a celebrity now and, she debuts wearing a white suit by Julyet Peters and a full blonde wig that is divalicious.
Sharon Ooja
Sharon was all over blogs and magazines in this Tularoo outfit. The outfit is stunning but, it is the beauty for us.
Michael
Michael is wearing a Trax Apparel outfit, the silk scarf and the beret makes him look like a French gentleman. Really nice.
Osas
Osas is sweet, sexy and everything nice in this see-through bodycon gown.
