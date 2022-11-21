RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best and worst dressed celebs at the American Music Awards

Temi Iwalaiye

While we thought some slayed, we didn’t think so for the rest.

Best and worst dressed at the AMAs [Instagram]
Best and worst dressed at the AMAs [Instagram]

Yesterday, Sunday, November 20th 2022 was the American Music Awards. Of course, Hollywood stars showed up at their best and worst. Here’s our best-dressed and worst dressed list;

Recommended articles

Kelly slayed in a cheetah print ball gown and leather gloves. Her bob wig and red lipstick.

Women in tailored suits have always had an undeniable appeal.

We loved this soft colour on Carrie. Plus, the hairstyling is gorgeous.

Anitta’s two looks on the red carpet were all the rave.

Love the cutouts on the first dress and the bronze-looking bodice on the second was to die for.

We have just one question for him with his spiky suit, how did he sit down?

Why is Bebe covered in red cloth when she isn’t going for a sacrifice?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Less than half of people with diabetes in Nigeria find their healthcare practitioner to be the most useful source for diabetes education

Less than half of people with diabetes in Nigeria find their healthcare practitioner to be the most useful source for diabetes education

Best and worst dressed celebs at the American Music Awards

Best and worst dressed celebs at the American Music Awards

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

5 Nigerian slangs that have different meanings in other countries

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with “De Chandelier

Lagos welcomes a Defining Experience to the Nightlife Scene with “De Chandelier”

10 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

10 things you should never say to your pregnant wife

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

The 8 most beautiful cities in Africa

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Beauty latest picture is near perfect [Instagram]

Beauty Tukura understood the assignment in her latest picture

Nonye, Temisan, and Kim in brown [Instagram]

Neutrals: Why brown is the new black

The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

GTCO fashion weekend {Instagram/gtbank}

A reflection on GTCO fashion weekend in Lagos [Pulse Editor's Opinion]