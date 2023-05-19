The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA cultural day 2023

Temi Iwalaiye

This is our list of our favourite and least favourite looks at AMVCA cultural say 2023.

Best and worst dressed celebs at AMVCA cultural night
Best and worst dressed celebs at AMVCA cultural night

While some understood the theme and stuck to it, others didn’t. Here’s our list of the best and worst dressed.

Liquorose looked amazing in the traditional Benin aso-oke. The styling reminded us of a northern bride; it was simply exquisite.

Elozonam looked regal in a blue aso-oke agbada, but we have one little complaint: he should have ditched the monk strap shoes.

Yemi looked amazing in this long crimson-red agbada. The fur on his shoulders made him look like a King. We really liked how long the agbada was.

We loved Venita’s dress, the mix of peach and gold was perfect. One query though, we would have preferred beads on her hair, but Urhobos also love the gele, so it still works. She also won best dressed at the event.

Ini captured what it was like to look like a Northern belle in her Fulani traditional attire, and we love the makeup and face painting. They were perfect.

The aso-oke just seemed so stiff, it didn’t fit her body and shape at all.

Whoever told Kanaga that looking like a masquerade was a good idea, didn’t have his best interest at heart. The outfit looked much better when he removed the mask.

Sandra did way too much, it was just a lot. Plus, the thick black feathers reminded us of a vulture.

There was nothing traditional about Juliet’s outfit. Plus, the bead thing by the side was confusing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

