Best and worst dressed celebrities at AMVCA cultural day 2023

While some understood the theme and stuck to it, others didn’t. Here’s our list of the best and worst dressed.

Liquorose

Liquorose looked amazing in the traditional Benin aso-oke. The styling reminded us of a northern bride; it was simply exquisite.

Elozonam

Elozonam looked regal in a blue aso-oke agbada, but we have one little complaint: he should have ditched the monk strap shoes.

Yemi Cregx

Yemi looked amazing in this long crimson-red agbada. The fur on his shoulders made him look like a King. We really liked how long the agbada was.

Venita Akpofure

We loved Venita’s dress, the mix of peach and gold was perfect. One query though, we would have preferred beads on her hair, but Urhobos also love the gele, so it still works. She also won best dressed at the event.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini captured what it was like to look like a Northern belle in her Fulani traditional attire, and we love the makeup and face painting. They were perfect.

Worst dressed

Doyinsola David

The aso-oke just seemed so stiff, it didn’t fit her body and shape at all.

Kanaga Jnr

Whoever told Kanaga that looking like a masquerade was a good idea, didn’t have his best interest at heart. The outfit looked much better when he removed the mask.

Sandra Essiene

Sandra did way too much, it was just a lot. Plus, the thick black feathers reminded us of a vulture.

Juliet Ibrahim

