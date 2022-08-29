RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Best and worst dressed celebrities at 2022 MTV VMAs

Temi Iwalaiye

Which outfits made us go 'wow!' and which did we say a resounding no to?

The best and worst dressed celebrities at the MTV VMAs [Instagram]
The MTV VMAs took place on Sunday, August 28th 2022 and as usual many American celebrities were there to walk down the red way.

Here are our best and worst dressed;

Nicki Minaj stunned in this pink Dolce and Gabbana gown. Did you see how her pink wig was laid? Stunning.

Sabrina looks stunning in this floral Moschino gown. One wonders what the headband is doing there, but all in all, we love to see it.

Chloe got the gist from Nigeria’s Aso-ebi ladies and stuns in this corseted silver outfit from Zigman.

Taylor was another blinged-out celebrity on the red carpet. We loved the silver gown from Oscar De La Renta though the sandals looked too strappy.

There were a few dresses we loved as much as we loved Becky J’s. This bejewelled sparkling dress with the little openings at the side was gorgeous.

Lizzo looked like she was draped in a black bedsheet. We honestly didn’t get the point of this look.

In an attempt to be the focal point of attention, Lil Nas ends up looking like he missed his train to the circus.

Another person who looked like a quilted blanket. Sigh.

Temi Iwalaiye
