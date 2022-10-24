RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Beauty Tukura's birthday outfits: Slay or nay?

Temi Iwalaiye

For Beauty’s birthday celebration, she wore three beautiful outfits, we would be getting into the nitty gritty of them.

Here are our thoughts on Beauty's outfits [Instagram/BeautyTukura]
Ex-pageant queen and Big Brother Naija housemate, Beauty Tukura had her birthday party last Friday.

The theme of the party was Castello Del Beauty which means Beauty’s castle. Our guess is 1960s glamour or showtime outfits.

For her grand entrance, Beauty entered with a red, stunning number by Xtrabrides Lagos. We loved the feathers and the corset too, it all just made sense. Plus, the steaming red lipstick and the hair styling were impeccable.

Beauty’s second look was a nude gown from Emagine by Bukola, and it was equally gorgeous and regal. The god was in the details, and the beading around the cleavage and train were beautiful.

Beauty’s next look was an outfit that was fun, flirty and great for dancing. It was a blue shimmering gown with frills made by Pearls Bridal. We also loved the strappy heels.

All in all, Beauty slayed all her looks for a birthday. She chose simplicity and sophistication and it paid off handsomely.

