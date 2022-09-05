BBNaija 7: Best-dressed Housemates at the 6th Saturday Night party

How did your Level Up housemates fare with their outfits?

Phyna

Pulse Nigeria

Phyna’s denim romper was so lovely. She was the best-dressed housemate hands down.

Chi Chi

Pulse Nigeria

There is something about a woman in a denim romper and Chi Chi had that certain something in her outfit.

Diana

Pulse Nigeria

A bum shorts and a crop top, this combination is as old as time and Diana delivered in her outfit.

Doyin

Pulse Nigeria

Doyin also stuck to the tried and true formula, denim shorts and a top and she looked fabulous.

Bryann

Bryann’s varsity jacket and his styling of it was one of the best outfits we saw that night.

Groovy

Pulse Nigeria