RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

BBNaija 7: Best-dressed Housemates at the 6th Saturday Night party

Temi Iwalaiye

Another party went down in Big Brother’s House and it was tagged, 'Pepsi Glow in the dark'.

The best dressed housemates at the party [Instagram/tecnong]
The best dressed housemates at the party [Instagram/tecnong]

As usual, every Saturday night is party time for the Big Brother housemates. The general theme of last week’s party was a house party/denim party.

Read Also

How did your Level Up housemates fare with their outfits?

Phyna's outfit is the best [Instagram/Tecnomobile]
Phyna's outfit is the best [Instagram/Tecnomobile] Pulse Nigeria

Phyna’s denim romper was so lovely. She was the best-dressed housemate hands down.

Chi Chi looks great too [Instagram/Tecnomobile]
Chi Chi looks great too [Instagram/Tecnomobile] Pulse Nigeria

There is something about a woman in a denim romper and Chi Chi had that certain something in her outfit.

Diana combo is a classic [Instagram/tecnomobile]
Diana combo is a classic [Instagram/tecnomobile] Pulse Nigeria

A bum shorts and a crop top, this combination is as old as time and Diana delivered in her outfit.

Doyin's combo was a classic [Instagram/Tecnong]
Doyin's combo was a classic [Instagram/Tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Doyin also stuck to the tried and true formula, denim shorts and a top and she looked fabulous.

Bryann’s varsity jacket and his styling of it was one of the best outfits we saw that night.

Groovy is gorgeous in leather [Instagram/tecnong]
Groovy is gorgeous in leather [Instagram/tecnong] Pulse Nigeria

Groovy went with a complete leather look, very Gen Z, we find no fault in it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Best-dressed Housemates at the 6th Saturday Night party

BBNaija 7: Best-dressed Housemates at the 6th Saturday Night party

Headies Awards 2022: Where did the red carpet fashion and glamour go?

Headies Awards 2022: Where did the red carpet fashion and glamour go?

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Is oral s*x safer than vaginal or anal s*x?

Excitement, high expectations, as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Excitement, high expectations, as ReachOut World Live with Pastor Chris begins

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Lady on Twitter shares why she doesn’t shave her underarm and chest hairs

Everything you need to know about bum spots, and how to treat them

Everything you need to know about bum spots, and how to treat them

Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

Hair Goals: 5 DJ Cuppy's pictures that will inspire you to buy a pink wig

For women: 4 problems your vagina is likely to experience when hitting menopause

For women: 4 problems your vagina is likely to experience when hitting menopause

Trending

Mercy Johnson for her birthday [Instagram]

Mercy Johnson's birthday pictures are giving bridal inspiration

These aso-oke styles are perfect [Instagram]

5 perfect aso-oke outfits for the stylish Yoruba bride

The pictures of the week [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Modella, Groovy and Bella's outfits were the best [Twitter/tecnong]

BBNaija 5th Saturday night party: Best dressed beach-themed housemates