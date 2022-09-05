As usual, every Saturday night is party time for the Big Brother housemates. The general theme of last week’s party was a house party/denim party.
BBNaija 7: Best-dressed Housemates at the 6th Saturday Night party
Another party went down in Big Brother’s House and it was tagged, 'Pepsi Glow in the dark'.
Read Also
How did your Level Up housemates fare with their outfits?
Phyna
Phyna’s denim romper was so lovely. She was the best-dressed housemate hands down.
Chi Chi
There is something about a woman in a denim romper and Chi Chi had that certain something in her outfit.
Diana
A bum shorts and a crop top, this combination is as old as time and Diana delivered in her outfit.
Doyin
Doyin also stuck to the tried and true formula, denim shorts and a top and she looked fabulous.
Bryann
Bryann’s varsity jacket and his styling of it was one of the best outfits we saw that night.
Groovy
Groovy went with a complete leather look, very Gen Z, we find no fault in it.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng